K-State Research and Extension hosting cow-calf production clinics across state in January, February

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State University beef extension specialists and agents will be hosting several cow-calf production focused meetings throughout the state in late-January and February.

The programs are a joint effort between state specialists and local extension units and aim to address various topics pertinent to local needs and conditions experienced by producers. Topics will range from risk management tools and cowherd nutrition considerations following drought to heifer development strategies and bull selection.

Specific program themes by location including RSVP details include:

January 24 in Hays: “Navigating Opportunities and Risks: Production and Forage Considerations” 10 am at Ellis County Extension Office, 601 Main, Hays, KS. To RSVP call Alicia Boor at 620-793-1910 or 785-628-9430 or email tam3@ksu.edu

Info also at https://cottonwood.k-state.edu/

January 29 in Larned: “Cow and Heifer Considerations with Low Cattle Inventories” 6:30 pm at J.A. Haas Exhibit Building, 403 East 18th, Larned, KS. To RSVP call Kyle Grant at 620-285-6901 or email kkgrant@ksu.edu

Info also at https://www.pawnee.k-state.edu/

February 5 in Seneca: “Rebuilding the Cow Herd” 6:30 pm at Woolsoncroft Events Center, 1615 Branch Street, Seneca, KS. To RSVP call Ross Mosteller at 785-336-2184 or email rmostell@ksu.edu or online at http://tinyurl.com/heifer-seneca

Info also at https://www.meadowlark.ksu.edu

February 15 in Smith Center: “Feeding Your Cattle Through Drought” 6 pm at Smith Center First Christian Church, 400 W. Highway 36, Smith Center, KS. To RSVP call Blaire Todd at 785-738-3597 or online at https://kstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_40YJtsBwQTf3Ueq

Info also at https://www.postrock.k-state.edu/

February 20 in Eureka: “Cow-Calf and Risk Management” 5:30 pm at Eureka United Methodist Church, 521 N. Main Street, Eureka, KS. To RSVP call Ben Sims at 620-583-7455 or email benjam63@ksu.edu

Info also at https://www.greenwood.k-state.edu/

Information on each meeting can also be found at KSUBeef.org and local unit websites.

For more information contact:

Jason Warner, 785-532-1460 or jasonwarner@ksu.edu

Sandy Johnson, 785-462-6281 or sandyj@ksu.edu