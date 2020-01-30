K-State Rodeo Returns to Weber Arena

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The 64th annual K-State Rodeo will be Feb. 14 -16 in Weber Arena on the Kansas State University campus.

This year’s event is expected to bring more than 10,000 fans into Weber Arena. More than 500 contestants from 19 colleges and universities in the Central Plains Region will travel to Manhattan to compete.

“Our rodeo draws one of the biggest crowds of any National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association event across the country,” said K-State Rodeo Coach Casy Winn. “The great attendance highlights the hard work that current and past K-State Rodeo club members and team leaders put in to make this a successful showing.”

The 2020 rodeo schedule includes:

Friday, Feb. 14

7:30 p.m. — “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” Night

Saturday, Feb. 15

1 p.m. — Children 12 and under are free with a donation of one canned good for the Flint Hills Breadbasket with the purchase of an adult ticket

4 – 6 p.m. — Rodeo Alumni & Friends Social at the Stanley Stout Center

7 p.m. — Miss Rodeo K-State Coronation

7:30 p.m. — Pack Weber with Purple Night

Sunday, Feb. 16

10 a.m. — Cowboy Church

1 p.m. — Military Appreciation Day and finals performance

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door for adults; $8 in advance or $10 at the door for children, K-State students with ID, or military with ID; or $30 at the door for a weekend pass. Children 4 and under are free.

Pick up a ticket at any of the eight pre-sale ticket locations. The Manhattan locations are Call Hall Dairy Bar, Orscheln’s, Yeehaw, Outpost Western Store and K-State Union Bookstore. Other locations are: Orscheln’s, Junction City, Kan.; R Bar B, Topeka, Kan., and Vanderbilt’s, Wamego, Kan.

Pre-sale is available through Feb. 13. For more information and ticket outlet locations visit asi.ksu.edu and select K-State Rodeo under “Events.”

–K-State