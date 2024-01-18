K-State to Host Junior Beef and Sheep Producer Days

The Kansas State University Youth Livestock Program, K-State Research & Extension, and the K-State Department of Animal Sciences and Industry are excited to be hosting two junior producer days in the spring of 2024. K-State Junior Beef Producer Day will be Saturday, March 2, and K-State Junior Sheep Producer Day will be Saturday, March 16.

Both events will be hosted in Weber Arena on the K-State campus in Manhattan. The junior day programs are one-day educational opportunities for youth, parents, project leaders, agents and others to increase their knowledge of youth livestock production and management. Tentative topics include project selection, nutrition and feeding, meat science, health, reproduction, grooming, showmanship, and the state livestock nomination process. Sessions will be led by K-State faculty members, staff, students, extension agents and guest speakers. All ages are welcome, but all attendees must register including both youth and adults.These are biennial events, with sheep and beef days hosted in even years and swine and meat goat in odd years.

Both K-State Junior Beef and K-State Junior Sheep days will offer an instructor-led training for youth attendees to earn their YQCA certification. It will be provided as an optional session after each junior day program concludes (approximately 3:30 p.m.). The training is expected to last approximately one hour. YQCA is a national youth livestock quality assurance program in its fifth year and is required for all exhibitors who plan to show in the Kansas State Fair Grand Drive and/or Kansas Junior Livestock Show (KJLS). Those who indicate during the registration process that they plan to stay and participate in the training will receive additional details as the event approaches.

The cost for each junior day is $20 per person for those who register by the deadline, and $25 per person for those who register after the deadline. Please note, any registrations received after the deadline will not receive a t-shirt.

Registration is available online at http://bit.ly/ksuasiregister . More details about the junior day programs may be found on the youth livestock program website, under Junior Producer Days: http://bit.ly/ksujrproducerdays . Registration for Junior Beef Producer Day is due Feb. 12 and the deadline to register for Junior Sheep Producer Day is Feb. 26.

More information is available at http://www.youthlivestock.ksu.edu . For questions, please contact Lexie Hayes, youth livestock coordinator, at adhayes@ksu.edu or 785-532-1264.