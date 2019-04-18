K-State, UNL Students Selected as AHA Interns

AUSTIN SELECTED AS HPI INTERN

Adrian Austin will serve as the Hereford Publication Inc. (HPI) intern. The Illinois native and National Junior Swine Association junior board secretary is majoring in agricultural communications at Kansas State University (K-State) with a minor in animal science. At K-State Austin is a member of the livestock judging team and was high individual in the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo livestock judging contest.

Prior to attending K-State, Austin received an Associate of Science degree in agriculture at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield, Ill., where she also competed on the livestock judging team. She was named a 2017-18 All American Junior Collegiate Livestock Judge and was the high individual in the 2018 National Western Stock Show livestock judging contest.

As the HPI intern, Austin will assist the Hereford World editorial team and Creative Services with production projects, including feature stories, ads and sale catalogs. In addition, she will attend the Junior National Hereford Expo to assist with event coverage.

"We are very excited to welcome Adrian to our HPI team this summer," says Samantha Albers, HPI Creative Services coordinator. "Her energy and enthusiasm for the livestock industry, along with her experience and knowledge of marketing and communications, make her a great addition to our staff."

POOCH NAMED AHA JUNIOR ACTIVITIES INTERN

Rudy Pooch has been selected as the American Hereford Association (AHA) junior activities intern. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) junior is pursuing a bachelor's degree in animal science with a Nebraska Beef Industry Scholars minor and an agricultural economics minor. She is actively involved in the UNL Block and Bridle club as well as the Collegiate Farm Bureau.

Pooch comes to the AHA with a wealth of beef industry knowledge. She is a former intern for the Angus Foundation and is a member of both the national and Nebraska junior Angus associations.

As the AHA junior activities intern, Pooch will be integral in organizing and facilitating the Junior National Hereford Expo (JNHE) in Denver, as well as the Faces of Leadership Conference in Lincoln, Neb. She will also assist in managing the JNHE ambassadors and the National Junior Hereford Association board of directors.

"I'm extremely excited to add Rudy as a member of our team this summer," says Bailey Clanton, AHA national shows coordinator. "Her passion for the youth of our organization and the industry, coupled with her experience, will be a huge asset as we plan the Junior National Hereford Expo and Faces of Leadership Conference this summer." F

–American Hereford Association