News | January 30, 2020

Kade Bettelyoun in the 21-year-old daughter of JoDee Bettelyoun. Kade lives on the family ranch just east of Pine Ridge, where she grew up, helping her family raise cattle and horses.

She is accustomed to the challenging life a rancher lives, working long days and sometimes even longer nights and enjoys every minute of it.

Kade has been riding since she was three years old and has been involved in rodeo since she was four. Her events include barrel racing, breakaway roping, team roping, pole bending and even wild cow riding.

This fall, Kade will enter her third year of college at Oglala Lakota School of Nursing to become a second-generation Registered Nurse.

The American Quarter Horse Association Executive Committee has approved the use of Zimeta (dipyrone injection) as a conditionally permitted therapeutic medication under AQHA Rule VIO403 in the Official AQHA Handbook of Rules and Registrations, effective immediately.Zimeta, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, is approved for use in horses for the control of pyrexia (fever) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for veterinary medicine. Read the FDA announcement, including precautions for humans administering Zimeta and the history of dipyrone use in horses.Conditions of AdministrationThe use of Zimeta will require, per VIO403, a properly filed medication report form documenting a 24-hour withdrawal completed and submitted to show management at an AQHA-approved show. Administration of dipyrone will not constitute the use of a second non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, which is prohibited by AQHA rules.About Conditionally Permitted Therapeutic MedicationAny drug, medication or substance that could affect the performance of a horse that is used for the legitimate treatment of illness or injury and is not specified as a prohibited substance as defined in VIO401.1, VIO401.5, VIO401.6 or VIO410.7 shall be considered a conditionally permitted therapeutic medication. However, conditionally permitted therapeutic medications are prohibited and use thereof subjects the person to disciplinary action, unless all conditions of their administration are met.Additional information regarding conditionally permitted therapeutic medications can be found under AQHA Rule VIO403 in the AQHA Rulebook at www.aqha.com/aqha-rulebook. –AQHA

