Kade Bettlyoun



Kade Bettelyoun in the 21-year-old daughter of JoDee Bettelyoun. Kade lives on the family ranch just east of Pine Ridge, where she grew up, helping her family raise cattle and horses.

She is accustomed to the challenging life a rancher lives, working long days and sometimes even longer nights and enjoys every minute of it.

Kade has been riding since she was three years old and has been involved in rodeo since she was four. Her events include barrel racing, breakaway roping, team roping, pole bending and even wild cow riding.

This fall, Kade will enter her third year of college at Oglala Lakota School of Nursing to become a second-generation Registered Nurse.