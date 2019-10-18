Kal Fuller talks PRCA, Resistol rookie of the year award

Kal Fuller wanted to add to the history of the PRCA | Resistol Rookie of the Year award in team roping heading. Before the 2019 season, only one Montana cowboy had won that award.

Fuller made it two.

The Bozeman cowboy locked in the award with $41,762 in earnings in the 2019 season, which concluded Sept. 30.

“It feels good,” said Fuller, 19. “There’s only one guy who has won it from Montana, so it feels really good. Winning the rookie title was my goal at the beginning of the year and I led it (the rookie standings) the whole way, from start to finish.

“I got a big head start at Fort Worth (Texas) with $8,000 or so and then didn’t win much until July. I roped with Kasper Roy, and we did pretty good. I won a decent amount in the northwest, but it just feels good.”

Fuller nailed down wins at the Hands Hill Lake Rodeo in Craigmyle, Alberta, and the Missoula (Mont.) Stampede.

He picked up a few lessons during his first pro season in ProRodeo.

“If you miss, it would affect a lot of things and I would worry about it,” he said. “But this year, a big lesson for me was I was able to not worry about it when I missed a steer. There’s a lot of rodeos during the year, and this year I learned that one or two bad runs doesn’t define you. That was a big lesson for me, probably the biggest one.”

While many of the rookie of the year races were determined when the regular season ended, the outcomes of the all-around, tie-down roping and bull riding rookie races will be determined at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in December.

–PRCA