Kammerer Livestock 18th Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Date: April 17, 2024
Location: At the ranch, northeast of Rapid City, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages: 38 reg. Angus Bulls averaged $4650
Matt and April Kammerer, along with their sons, Jake and Dillon, and daughters, Amanda and Jessica, hosted a big crowd for their first sale at their ranch. Many neighbors and local ranchers bid readily on this good set of range condition bulls. Several repeat buyers went after the top bulls.
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 7: $8500 to Lehrkamp Livestock, Caputa, South Dakota – Embryo Brother: KR Synergy x Derner Pendleton 681
Lot 8: $8000 to Bruce Blair, Piedmont, South Dakota – Embryo Brother: KR Synergy x Derner Pendleton 681
Lot 2: $7500 to Bruce Blair, Piedmont, South Dakota – Soo Line Motive 9016 x VDAR Wind Break 7062
Lot 6: $7000 to Todd and Susan Dewey, Box Elder, South Dakota – Embryo Brother: KR Synergy x Derner Pendleton 681
Lot 17: $7000 to Todd and Susan Dewey, Box Elder, South Dakota – Musgrave Aviator x Crook MT Really Windy 34