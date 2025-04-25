Kammerer Livestock 19th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: April 16, 2025

Location: At the ranch, northeast of Rapid City, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages: 32 reg. Angus Bulls avg. $4852

Matt and April Kammerer, along with their sons, Jake and Dillon, and daughters, Amanda and Jessica, hosted a big crowd for their annual bull sale held at their ranch. Many neighbors and local ranchers have been very strong supporters of this good livestock family. They work hard with their AI program, utilizing sires such as Cardon Annuity, BAR Dynamic, and Connealy Craftsman.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 39: $8250. Sold to Denny Lauing, Sturgis, South Dakota – GLC Logo 9075 x Musgrave Mediator.

Lot 1: $8000. Sold to Bruce Blair, Piedmont, South Dakota – CAR Don Annuity 114 x PVF Insight 0129.

Lot 15: $8000. Sold to Todd and Susan Dewey, Box Elder, South Dakota – Freys Cowboy Logic x KAR -OCC Final Product 434.

Lot 2: $7000. Sold to Bruce Blair, Piedmont, South Dakota – Embryo Brother: CAR Don Annuity 114 x PVF Insight 0129.

Lot 8: $6500. Sold to Mathew Whalen, Aladdin, Wyoming – Bar Dynamic x GLC Logo 9075.

Lot 13: $6500. Sold to Pearson Ranch, Aladdin, Wyoming – HCC Whitewater x Nelsons Night Sky.

Lot 9: $6000. Sold to Sewell Ranch, Upton, Wyoming – BAR Dynamic x Soo Line Motive 9016.

Gene Crosby, New Underwood, South Dakota. Kammerer-Gene-Crosby