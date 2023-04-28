Kammerer Livestock Livestock 17th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: April 21, 2023



Location: St. Onge Livestock Auction, St. Onge, SD



Auctioneer: Justin Tupper



Averages:

37 Yearling Angus Bulls Avg. $4,066





Kammerer Livestock held their 17th Annual Angus Bull sale at the St. Onge Livestock Auction on April 21, 2023. The sale was originally scheduled for April 7, but another spring blizzard earlier in the week left the roads in pretty rough shape.



The Kammerer bulls are developed with the rancher in mind, to ensure soundness and longevity. Bulls that will go out and not fall apart in the breeding pastures this summer.



Top selling bull was lot 2, KAR Annuity 219, 2/19/2022 son of Car Don annuity 114 x T&S Mr. Stock 365 8752 to Bruce Blair, Sturgis, SD for $6,500.



Lot 5, KAR Soo Line Motive 231, 2/23/2022 son of Soo Line Motive 9016 x LaGrand MAF Antidote 5775 to Todd and Susan Dewey, Box Elder, SD for $6,000.



Lot 26, KAR LRK Justified 271, 3/8/2022 son of LKR Justified 8133 x MJB 610D of 060L 449B to Mathew Whalen, Aladdin, WY for $6,000.



Lot 12, KAR Enhance 243, 2/26/2022 son of SydGen Enhance x LaGrand MAF Antidote 5775 to Mathew Whalen, Aladdin, WY for $5,500.



Lot 1, KAR Annuity 206, 2/14/2022 son of Car Don annuity 114 x T&S Mr. Stock 365 8752 to Bruce Blair, Sturgis, SD for $5,000.



Sale host, Matt Kammerer welcomes the crowd at the 17th Annual Kammerer Livestock Bull Sale. (photo credit Plane Jane Photo & Video)

srkammerer-Matt





April Kammerer (r) with longtime bull buyer, Bruce Blair at the Kammerer Livestock Bull Sale.

srkammerer-Amanda__Bruce__April__copy



