Kansas: Cattle from Across the Country Return to Aggieville



MANHATTAN, Kan. (January 31, 2023) – The Aggieville Showdown continues to put agriculture in the

Aggieville Business District with its third annual event set for Saturday, April 1, 2023 in Manhattan, Kansas. The event features cattle exhibitors from across the country who compete for large cash prizes and the opportunity to show their cattle at a Grand Drive in the Aggieville Business District.

“Our team is proud and excited for the bright future of the Aggieville Showdown, we are always recruiting and continuing to grow our exhibitors, vendors, sponsors, and entertainment acts,” said Christian Calliham, Aggieville Showdown Founder and Executive Director. “Last year we welcomed exhibitors spanning from Arizona to Illinois and expect even more states to be represented this year. We are excited to provide internationally recognized judges for this year’s event and a national live music entertainment act being announced soon.”

The Aggieville Showdown is like no other agriculture event in the nation. By bringing cattle directly to the consumer in a business district, it creates a unique experience for both exhibitors and spectators, showcasing the rural lifestyle and youth in agriculture.

The public is invited to watch the Grand Drive at 6:30 p.m. on April 1 in the Aggieville Business District. The evening will feature the following:

● Western fashion show presented by Vanderbilt’s

● Live music

● Vendors

● Selection of champions with over $7,500 in cash prizes

● Live interviews with the winning exhibitors

● After-party at Yard Bar

Exhibitors will arrive the afternoon of March 31 to prepare their cattle for the show, beginning at 9:30 a.m. on April 1 at the Riley County Fairgrounds. Participants ages 8-25 years old will compete in the divisions of showmanship, prospect market beef and breeding heifers.

Brother duo Codyray and Riley Lafrentz have been selected to judge the show. Growing up on a seedstock cattle operation in southern Canada, the two brothers have a long list of experience judging cattle shows in both Canada and the United States. Both will evaluate and select the top six prospect market beef and breeding heifers to advance to the Grand Drive in the heart of Aggieville.

To learn more, visit http://www.aggievilleshowdown.com .

–Aggieville Showdown