Kansas Livestock Foundation scholarship winners recognized

(MANHATTAN) – Thirty-four scholarship winners for the 2024-25 school year were recognized during the annual Kansas Livestock Association (KLA) Convention November 20 in Manhattan. A total of $38,500 was presented by the Kansas Livestock Foundation (KLF) and its partners.

Two students attending the College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University each have been awarded a $1,500 Cartridges for Cash (CFC) scholarship from Merck Animal Health and KLF. Maggie Brown of Wallace is the daughter of Nathan and Sara Brown. Chance Kopsa, the son of Kyle and Cassie Kopsa, is from Beloit. This award recognizes K-State veterinary school students with a career goal of being a large animal veterinarian.

Four students majoring in animal sciences and industry (ASI) at K-State each received $1,000 CFC scholarships through KLF. Ethan Kneisler, a junior from Lyndon, is the son of James and Kristin Kneisler. Sadie Marchiano of Fort Scott, daughter of Gary and Kylene Palmer, is a senior. Karsyn Sikes, daughter of Rusten and Rebecca Sikes of Clyde, is a junior. Hailey Wurtz from Seneca, daughter of Jerin and Stephanie Wurtz, also is a junior. One Fort Hays State University (FHSU) student also received the $1,000 award. Caleb McAfee from Valley Falls is a senior at FHSU majoring in animal science. He is the son of David and Janet McAfee. This scholarship is presented to students entering or returning to a Kansas community or senior college and pursuing degrees in agriculture or a related field. CFC scholarships are funded by Merck’s donation of 25¢ for each used Ralgro wheel and Revalor cartridge turned in to KLA. In 2023, members from Haskell County turned in the most cartridges. As a result, one student from that county was awarded a $1,000 CFC scholarship. Katelynn Delaplane of Satanta, the daughter of Doug and Kelly Delaplane, is a freshman at FHSU studying animal sciences and farm and ranch management.

Two students were awarded $1,500 Douglas A. Laue Memorial Scholarships. Keegan Craig is the son of Rex and Lori Craig from Talmage. He is a junior majoring in agronomy business at FHSU. Kash Liddeke, son of Duane and Keri Liddeke from Norwich, is a senior majoring in agricultural economics at K-State. This scholarship is awarded to students entering their junior or senior year at K-State or Fort Hays State University and pursuing degrees in agriculture.

Kiran Elam of Beloit has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship from GoBob America’s Ranch Equipment and KLF. Elam is the daughter of Dave and Chris Elam. She is a senior at K-State majoring in agricultural economics. This scholarship is awarded to a student entering or returning to a Kansas community or senior college and pursuing a degree in agriculture or a related field.

Two $1,000 Hampel Oil Scholarships have been presented to FHSU students. Amy Foos, daughter of Bryan and Jennifer Foos of Ness City, is a senior majoring in agricultural business. Aubrey Warden is the daughter of Ron and April Warden from Sublette. She also is a senior majoring in agricultural business. This scholarship is awarded to students entering their junior or senior year at K-State or Fort Hays State University and pursuing degrees in agronomy, agribusiness or agricultural economics. Preference is given to applicants with a career goal of being actively engaged in a farming or feedyard enterprise.

The $1,000 Scott Johnson and Family Scholarship was awarded to Creed Caldwell of Parker. He is the son of Matt and Marcie Caldwell and is a freshman majoring in ASI at K-State. This scholarship is awarded to any student attending K-State and pursuing a degree in ASI, agricultural communications and journalism, agribusiness or agricultural economics.

Tyree Figge was awarded the $500 Fred H. Woodbury Memorial Scholarship through KLF. Figge is the son of Darrin and Gayla Figge from Onaga. He is a sophomore at K-State majoring in agribusiness. This scholarship is presented to a student attending a Kansas junior or senior college and pursuing a degree in agriculture. Preference is given to students residing within Chase, Franklin, Lyon, Osage or Wabaunsee counties.

Six students from across the state have received $1,000 “Youth in Agriculture” scholarships from KLF.Jaydee Abitz is the daughter of Justin Abitz from Wheaton. She is a freshman majoring in agriculture services and productions at Cloud County Community College. Abigail Lillard of Abilene is the daughter of Kregg and Katie Kohman. She is a senior at K-State majoring in agricultural communications. Lincoln Martin, Bucklin, is the son of Eric and Holly Martin. He is a freshman majoring in agribusiness at Butler Community College (BCC). Ashley Peters is the daughter of Ryan and Jamie Peters from Lehigh. She is a freshman majoring in animal science at BCC. Mason Springer, son of Michael and Christy Springer of Neodesha, is a freshman at K-State majoring in agricultural economics. Bryson Stejskal of Ulysses is the son of Jan Goehring. He is a senior majoring in feed science and pet food science at K-State. Funded by the KLF Club Calf Sale held during the Kansas Junior Livestock Show, these scholarships recognize students entering or returning to a Kansas junior or senior college and pursuing degrees in agriculture or a related field.

The Kansas CattleWomen (KCW) awarded eight $1,000 scholarships. Seven of the recipients are K-State students. Karlie Albright of Delia is the daughter of Barb and Scott Albright. She is a junior majoring in agricultural education. Bethany DeDonder, the daughter of Kevin and Misty DeDonder of Admire, is a freshman majoring in agricultural communications. Brooke Evans is the daughter of Jeremy and Stephanie Evans from Bucklin. She is a freshman majoring in ASI. Sydney Heller, daughter of Kylo and Sarah Heller of Hunter, is a freshman majoring in agribusiness. Erin Livingston from Ottawa is the daughter of Brandon and Amy Livingston. She is a freshman majoring in ASI. Hannah Macke, daughter of Steven and Jessie Macke from Baileyville, is a senior majoring in agribusiness. Avery Ziegler from WaKeeney is the daughter of Lance and Libby Ziegler. She is a freshman majoring in ASI. Kiley Whipple of Kalvesta, daughter of Toby and Michelle Whipple, is a senior at FHSU majoring in agricultural education. This scholarship, funded by the KCW silent auction, is awarded to students entering or returning to a Kansas community or senior college and pursuing degrees in dietetics, food safety, agriculture or a related field.

Two new scholarships were awarded through KLF this year. Equity Bank $2,500 scholarships were awarded to two K-State juniors majoring in ASI. Nicole Haase of Ellsworth is the daughter of Arrin and Kristin Haase. Cecillia Newby is the daughter of David and DeRhonda Newby from Oswego. Equity Bank provides services for KLA and its affiliated entities and is proud to support KLF scholarships. Three K-State freshmen each received a Rally House EAT BEEF $1,000 scholarship. Doak Guttery, the son of Brice and Shana Guttery of Alton, is majoring in ASI. Lyle Perrier of Eureka, son of Matt and Amy Perrier, is majoring in ASI. Kaden Weltmer, Smith Center, is majoring in ASI and agronomy and is the son of Philip and Jessica Weltmer. Rally House partners with KLA to support the KLF scholarship program through the sales of EAT BEEF merchandise.

KLF was established in 1983 to operate solely and exclusively for charitable, scientific and educational purposes. For information about KLF scholarship opportunities or to receive an application, contact the foundation at 6031 SW 37th St., Topeka, KS 66614 or email shelbi@kla.org .

KLA is a 5,700-member trade organization representing the state’s livestock business on legislative, regulatory and industry issues at both the state and federal levels. The association’s work is funded through voluntary dues dollars paid by its members.