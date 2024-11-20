Kansas Singer Wins Annual NCBA National Anthem Contest

Anah Higbie to Perform During CattleCon 2025 in San Antonio

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Nov. 20, 2024) – Anah Higbie of Quenemo, Kansas, is the winner of the 12th annual NCBA National Anthem Contest, sponsored by Norbrook®. Higbie will sing the “Star-Spangled Banner” at CattleCon 2025 in San Antonio, Texas.

“Cattle have been a defining part of who I am from a very early age,” said Higbie. “My heart is, and always will be, deeply passionate about the cattle industry.”

Higbie’s family owns a commercial Simmental cow-calf operation in eastern Kansas. Besides thriving on the day-to-day operations of running cattle, she enjoys showing cattle and considers being an animal agriculture advocate one of the biggest passions of her life.As the winner of the contest, Higbie will receive roundtrip airfare to San Antonio, hotel room for three nights, convention registration, plus a pair of boots, jeans and a shirt from Roper or Stetson. Online voting by the public determined the winner.CattleCon is the oldest and largest convention for the cattle industry. The 2025 convention is Feb. 4-6, and features education, entertainment and meetings of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Cattlemen’s Beef Board, CattleFax, National Cattlemen’s Foundation and American National CattleWomen. For more information and to register and reserve housing, visit convention.ncba.org .