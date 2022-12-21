Kansas: Windsor Livestock Auction Co., Inc. to host 2023 World Livestock Auctioneer Championship Qualifying Event

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (December 20, 2022) – The final of three qualifying events for the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship (WLAC) will be hosted by Windsor Livestock Auction Co., Inc. in Windsor, Mo., on January 4, 2023. Opening ceremonies will commence at 12:00 p.m. (CT), with the awards presentation following the competition. A total of 48 contestants will compete for a top 10 placing, granting them a spot in the semifinals for the 2023 WLAC at Arcadia Stockyard in Arcadia, Fla. Each qualifying event is a live sale where each contestant auctions at least 8 drafts of livestock (traditionally cattle) to actual bidders.

Contestants are judged on clarity and quality of their chant, professionalism, ability to catch bids/conduct the sale and how likely the judge would be to hire the auctioneer.

Contestants competing are Cinch Anderson, John Day, Ore.; Jared Anstine, Holden, Mo.; Jeremy Anstine, Holden, Mo.; Chris Arnaman, Cameron, Mo.; Neil Bouray, Webber Kan.; Leon Caselman, Long Lane, Mo.; Spencer Cline, Kingston, Ark.; Gary Crawley, Kiowa, Okla.; Cody Davis, Garnett, Kan.; Ryan Dean, Roland, Okla.; Eric Drees, Caldwell, Idaho; Dean Edge, Rimbey, Alberta; Steve Goedert, Dillon, Mont.; Cody Hanold, Brighton, Ill.; Jacob Hills, Ridgeway, Wis.; Travis Holck, Lake Crystal, Minn.; Joshua Houston, Bell Buckle, Tenn.; Michael Imbrogno, Turlock, Calif.; Brennin Jack, Virden, Manitoba; Tanner Jessup, Iola, Kan.; Rex Lasyone, Winnfield, La.; Kyle Layman, North Platte, Neb.; Cody Manspile, Lexington, Va.; Jacob Massey, Petersburg, Tenn.; Tilon Mast, Auburn, Neb.; Justin Mebane, Bakersfield, Calif.; Daniel Mitchell Cumberland, Ohio; Justin Moore, Barnesville, Ohio; Lee Morris, Pikeville, Tenn.; Kyle Mueller, Cassville, Wis.; Bill Nance, Sheldon, Mo.; Mark Oberholtzer, Loyal, Wis.; Sixto Paiz, Portales, N.M.; Ross Parks, New Concord, Ohio; Mason Plumly, Somerton, Ohio; Austin Schaben, Dunlap, Iowa; Jim Settle, Arroyo Grande, Calif.; Barrett Simon, Rosalia, Kan.; Robert Strickler, Banco, Va.; Lonnie Stripe, Humeston, Iowa; J.R. Sullivan, Quitman, Ark.; Andrew Sylvester, Wamego, Kan.; Clayton Taylor, Washburn, Mo.; Brooks Thompson, Prague, Okla.; Marshal Tingle, Nicolasville, K.Y.; Benjamin Weber, Lone Jack, Mo.; Tim Yoder, Montezuma, Ga.; and Zack Zumstein, Marsing, Idaho.

The public may attend the livestock auction and competition free of charge. It will also be streamed live on the Livestock Marketing Association’s Facebook page. Qualifying events are balanced across LMA membership. The World Livestock Auctioneer Championship will be held in conjunction with the LMA Annual Convention June 7-10, 2023. More details can be found on lmaweb.com/Events/WLAC/2023-wlac-event .