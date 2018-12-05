Kansas youth presented $23,500 in scholarships

(WICHITA) – Twenty-two scholarship winners for the 2018-19 school year were recognized during the annual Kansas Livestock Association (KLA) Convention November 28 in Wichita. A total of $23,500 was presented by the Kansas Livestock Foundation (KLF) and its partners.

Braxton Butler of Virgil and Jessie Schulteis from Lincoln each received a $1,500 Cartridges for Cash (CFC) scholarship from Merck Animal Health and KLF. Butler is the son of Leland and Rochelle Butler. He is a second-year veterinary student at Kansas State University. Schulteis is the daughter of Scott and Wyvonne Lyne. She is a fourth-year K-State veterinary student. This award recognizes K-State veterinary school students with a career goal of being a large animal veterinarian.

Four Kansas students each have been awarded, through KLF, $1,000 CFC Scholarships. Bailey Allen is the daughter of Nick and Amy Allen from Council Grove. She is a junior at K-State majoring in animal science. Amy Collins, daughter of Steve and Carie Collins from Burlington, is a senior at K-State majoring in animal science. Mallory Meek is the daughter of Matt and Jennifer Meek from Spring Hill. She is a senior majoring in animal science with a business option at K-State. Cody Wondra is the son of Kelly and Kristen Wondra from Ellinwood. He is a junior at K-State majoring in animal science. This scholarship is presented to students entering or returning to a Kansas community or senior college and pursuing degrees in agriculture or a related field. CFC scholarships were funded by Merck's donation of 25¢ for each used Ralgro wheel and Revalor cartridge turned in to KLA.

Two students each received a $1,500 Douglas A. Laue Memorial Scholarship. Braden Draper is the son of Neal Draper from Ford. He is a junior majoring in animal science at Fort Hays State University. Brooke Falk, daughter of Brian and Mona Falk from Harveyville, is a senior majoring in animal science with a pre-vet option. This scholarship is awarded to students entering their junior or senior year at K-State or Fort Hays State University and pursuing degrees in agriculture.

Riley Sleichter of Abilene has been awarded the $1,000 Cattlemen's Scholarship from GoBob Pipe & Steel and KLF. Sleichter is the son of Jeff and Meredith Sleichter. He is a sophomore at K-State majoring in agricultural engineering. This scholarship is awarded to a student entering or returning to a Kansas community or senior college and pursuing a degree in agriculture or a related field.

Two $1,000 Hampel Oil/Mobil Delvac Scholarships have been presented to K-State students. Ashley Swaim, daughter of Larry and Tammy Swaim from Delia, is a junior majoring in agronomy. Karrie Van Winkle is the daughter of Bob and Karen Van Winkle from Corning. She is a junior majoring in agribusiness. This scholarship is awarded to students entering their junior or senior year at K-State or Fort Hays State University and pursuing degrees in agronomy, agribusiness or ag economics. Preference is given to applicants with a career goal of being actively engaged in a farming or feedyard enterprise.

Four K-State students from across the state have received $1,000 "Youth in Agriculture" scholarships from KLF. Walker Clawson is the son of Dan and Tamra Clawson of Meade. He is a freshman majoring in agricultural economics and animal science. Cooper Imthurn of Maple Hill is the son of Dan and Stephanie Imthurn. He is a sophomore majoring in animal science. Alyssa Leslie, Inman, is the daughter of Garret Leslie and Toni Woodson. She is a freshman majoring in animal science. Joel Nelson is the son of Jerry and Jo Ann Nelson from Soldier. He is a junior majoring in animal science. Funded by the KLF Club Calf Sale held during the Kansas Junior Livestock Show, these scholarships recognize students entering or returning to a Kansas junior or senior college and pursuing degrees in agriculture or a related field.

The Kansas CattleWomen (KCW) awarded five $1,000 scholarships to K-State students. Ella Barrett is the daughter of Gene and Anna Barrett from Grantville. She is a freshman majoring in animal science. Ellen Carp, the daughter of David and Susan Carp from Wichita, is a senior majoring in dietetics. Elizabeth Donaldson is the daughter of Bruce and Stephanie Donaldson from Berryton. She is a junior majoring in animal science.

Ashton McGinn, daughter of Mike and Susannah McGinn from Sedgwick, is a freshman majoring in food science. Michaela Musselman of Clifton is the daughter of Michael and Melanie Musselman. She is a sophomore majoring in animal science. This scholarship, funded by the KCW silent auction, is awarded to students entering or returning to a Kansas community or senior college and pursuing degrees in dietetics, food safety, agriculture or a related field.

The $1,000 Glenn & Clyde Lindstrom Scholarship has been awarded through KLF to Seth Yenni, the son of David and Kim Yenni of Lindsborg. He is a sophomore at Hutchinson Community College majoring in agricultural technology. This scholarship is awarded to a student of sophomore level or above attending a Kansas junior or senior college and pursuing a degree in agriculture. Preference is given to students residing within the boundaries of Unified School District 400 in northern McPherson and southern Saline counties.

Chad Hibdon was awarded the $500 Fred H. Woodbury Memorial Scholarship through KLF. Hibdon is the son of Darren and Julie Hibdon of Princeton. He is a freshman at Butler Community College majoring in agribusiness. This scholarship is presented to a student attending a Kansas junior or senior college and pursuing a degree in agriculture. Preference is given to students residing within Chase, Franklin, Lyon, Osage or Wabaunsee county.

–Kansas Livestock Foundation