Karen Schwaller: Farewell and Good Riddance

I’ve been living in a world that only a spurned woman can really understand.

She came between my husband and I not only because my husband was deeply bound to her, but because she was so needy. Her needs came before mine, and my husband dutifully obliged her—if only because he felt like he needed her, too. He had spent a lot of money on her, and when he needed her to deliver, she decided she wasn’t finished taking his money yet.

And she was happy to wait for it, even if my husband was in a hurry for her ability to deliver. But time and time again she would sit back and demand my husband’s time and money, regardless of the tension it placed on everyone … and would make him pony up more money for her needs. She was co-dependent upon him, yet she laughed haughtily at him. At us.

I knew about this relationship.

And my husband knew that I knew about it—yet he continued on with it, right in front of me. And he expected me to understand and wait for it to pass.

Well, eventually it did pass – like a twelve-pound baby. But it’s over now.

It was like exiting a dark tunnel and coming into the light—without the mistress that my

husband had dutifully carried for so long.

He was free from her demands. And we were free to be “us” again.

Indeed–he got rid of the combine that nearly broke up our marriage.

The trouble began with a wet fall that crippled so many people’s harvest efforts. Our harvest was also hampered with combine trouble—the hydro decided to take the season off. It couldn’t always ascend inclines—even small ones—without losing power, making my husband have to double back and pick up grain that had not been sucked into the combine.

On repeated occasions, a radio conversation might go something like this:

(My husband): “Slow down—I can’t keep up with you!”

(Me): “Well I don’t know if you’re losing power or loading the back of the cart! How am I supposed to know what you’re doing??”

It would be difficult to document remaining conversations and tones of them, since it took many expletives and some liquid nips for my husband to get through that harvest.

There had been other problems with her—including issues with her unloading auger. That problem had been repaired, requiring deep stitches for our checkbook. But it was worth it to be rid of her neediness once and for all, and to have his good company back.

We were still licking our wounds from that and the hydro repair bill and our fragile marriage following weeks of that same conversation that fall, when the hydro problem resurfaced the following year.

Oh, she was determined to be a homewrecker.

But my husband stood face to face with her and called her bluff right away this time, and took her to get help as soon as possible. He decided he had too much to lose, and that a high repair bill was still cheaper than a divorce settlement.

And so he had chosen—and I came out the victor. At least for a while.

Then this year—her unloading auger broke again. She was not giving up.

And that was it.

Keeping his options open—and in a bold relationship move, my husband sent me on an afternoon drive to get a new auger for this mistress in order to try to keep harvest going. But while I was gone, he test-drove a different combine behind her back; well, right in front of her–which he ended up buying. Finally, he was free of her bondage.

She was sent packing.

I had wished there was some kind of support group for spouses whose significant others had field mistresses like that. “Equip-Anon” or some similar assembly may have rendered me more emotionally healthy had I been able to share my story with others who had the same troubles. Our radio conversations are much more spouse-friendly today.

But you can bet I’ll be on high-alert for signs of mistress-ing with this new combine.

Yes, indeed. I’ll know a potential homewrecker when I see one now.

(Karen Schwaller writes from her grain and livestock farm near Milford, Iowa. She can be reached at kschwaller@evertek.net )

2023 Karen Schwaller