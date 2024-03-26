Katus Ranch Angus Seedstock Inaugural Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: March 17, 2024

Location: Lemmon Livestock Auction

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages: 35 Angus bulls avg. $ 6236

Katus Ranch Angus Seedstock hosted a really nice crowd for their first annual sale. Scott and Heather Katus have been breeding registered Angus cattle for several years, pointing toward this inaugural sale. This big, outstanding set of bulls had length, thickness, and power. Look for more exciting things to come from Scott and his sons.

Top Selling yearling Angus Bulls:

Lot 1: $ 15,000 to Brenner Angus, Carson, North Dakota – S A V Renovation 6822 x S A V 8180 Traveler 004

Lot 19: $ 12,000 to Ham Ranch, Lemmon, South Dakota – Ellingson Three Rivers 8062 x Carter Foundation 702

Lot 11: $ 12,000 to South Dakota buyer – Ellingson Badlands 0285 x Bubs Southern Charm AA31

Lot 23: $ 9,500 to Cory and Dan Christman, Hettinger, North Dakota – Ellingson Three Rivers 8062 x HA Cowboy Up 5405

Lot 2: $ 8,000 to Cory and Dan Christman, Hettinger, North Dakota – S A V Renovation 6822 x S A V 8180 Traveler 004

Scott Ouradnik, Amidon, North Dakota, bought Lot 15. Katus-Ouradnik