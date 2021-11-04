Keenan Hayes takes home RAM Mountain States Circuit Finals Rodeo title

Keenan Hayes graduated high school early to chase his dream of competing in ProRodeo. That sacrifice paid off for the 18-year-old on Oct. 23, as he took home the bareback riding title at the RAM Mountain States Circuit Finals Rodeo in Loveland, Colo.

In the final round, Hayes was forced to turn to the re-ride pen after his first horse couldn’t get settled in the chutes. He ended up on the back of The Cervi Brothers’ Oil Held Hostage and delivered an 85.5-point ride to secure the average title with 260.5 points on three head and the year-end championship.

“I didn’t even remember what horses were in the re-ride pen, but it turned out to be Oil Held Hostage and I’ve been wanting to get on that horse for a while,” Hayes said. “It turned out good for me and I couldn’t be happier with how the weekend went. I wouldn’t have been able to have the year I did without the great horses under me.”

This past season riding on his permit Hayes earned $24,981, to finish second in the bareback riding permit standings. He said he plans to stay on his permit for the 2022 season.

“I’m going to ride on my permit for one more year and get everything lined up that I need to,” Hayes said. “Then hopefully that next season (2023) I can buy my card and go after it pretty hard and hit the road a little more.”

The Hayden, Colo., cowboy said the lessons he’s learned along the way have him prepared to take the next step in his career headed forward. His traveling partner Bodee Lammers has been a big help in doing that.

“I feel like this past season I learned a ton, everything from learning how to enter rodeos to how important it is to have a good traveling partner,” Hayes said. “I travel with Bodee Lammers, who is going onto his rookie card. We’re always just learning together, and I couldn’t ask for much more.”

Other winners at the $158,559 rodeo were all-around cowboy Jase Staudt, $6,091 (tie-down roping & team roping); steer wrestlers Brian Snell and Nick Guy (15.2 seconds on three head); team ropers Britt Ellerman/Marcus Banister (19.0 seconds on three head); saddle bronc rider Brodee Wells (245 points on three head); tie-down roper Jase Staudt (28.3 seconds on three head); barrel racer Shali Lord (46.97 seconds on three runs); and bull rider Dylan Grant (169.5 points on two head).

–PRCA