Kelcy Bergstrom Joins the MSGA Team as Summer Intern

HELENA, Mont. (May 20, 2025) – The Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA) has selected Kelcy Bergstrom as MSGA’s 2025 summer intern. Bergstrom previously served in the general production role for MSGA’s Annual Convention Internship Program in December 2024. From May to August, Bergstrom will work with the marketing and communications team on various association programs and campaigns.

Originally from McPherson, Kansas, Bergstrom is a junior enrolled at Kansas State University and is working toward a bachelor’s degree in animal science with a minor in agricultural communications. She has previously interned with LiveAuctions and is involved with her college’s Collegiate CattleWomen group.

“Growing up on my family’s Hereford cow-calf operation has instilled within me a strong passion for agriculture and a drive to advocate for the industry,” said Bergstrom.

Upon her graduation in the spring of 2026, Bergstrom aspires to embark on a career in livestock photography and marketing, as well as the genetics side of the beef cattle industry.

The MSGA summer internship program was created to provide students with a hands-on experience of the various facets of association event planning and execution, policy development, social media engagement and coverage, and member engagement. This educational opportunity is made possible by support from the Montana Stockgrowers Foundation.

Additionally, MSGA offers internship opportunities during its Annual Convention and Trade Show in December. Students can learn more about applying at http://www.mtbeef.org/careers .

–MSGA