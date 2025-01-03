Kelly Parcel Transaction Nears Finish Line as Governor Gordon Certifies the Conditions for the Sale Have Been Met

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon officially certified that the conditions set by the 67th Legislature in the 2024 Budget Bill with regard to the Rock Springs Resource Management Plan (RMP) that enable the sale of the Kelly Parcel have been met. With the Governor’s certification and the authorization from the Board of Land Commissioners complete, the Kelly Parcel transaction with the National Park Service may now be finalized.

Nevertheless, Governor Gordon emphasized he is satisfied that the work of Wyoming and her citizens was largely ignored in the final Record of Decision (ROD). He is eager to correct a deeply flawed document through any means available. While acknowledging the ROD meets the conditions required for the Kelly Parcel sale, Governor Gordon noted the BLM clearly selected numerous management actions that do not align with local input, policies, or the overarching principle of multiple use of public lands. Because of this, the Governor will seek the complete withdrawal or substantial amendments to the ROD once the Trump Administration takes office.

“I always expected to have to litigate the Biden Administration’s parting shot at the good people of Wyoming and I have instructed the Attorney General to pursue every legal remedy,” Governor Gordon said. “In addition, I have been in contact with Wyoming’s Congressional delegation and potential members of the incoming Trump Administration to fix the mess an ideological Biden Administration is leaving for southwestern Wyoming.”

The Governor’s certification letter may be found at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1iudJR4y7WTDSaq9FORzgAah9qXRXMueF/view .

–Governor Gordon