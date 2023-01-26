Ken Haas Angus 42nd Annual Right Combination Bull Sale

Heather and Ken Haas after a very successful 42nd Annual Bull Sale.

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Jan. 17, 2023



Location: Sale held at the ranch near LaGrange, WY



Auctioneer: Lex Madden



Averages:

98 Yearling Angus Bulls – $6,485





Kenny and Heather Haas with daughter Kendal hosted their 42nd Annual “Right Combination” bull sale at the ranch on Jan. 17. These bulls are definitely the “Right Combination” of powerful performance bulls with calving ease and the all important carcass traits bred in. The Haas family feeds out and follows their feeder cattle so they know what is working for them. Last year 100 percent of the steers were Top Angus and 90 percent hit the Angus grid.



Top selling bull was lot 6, KCH Monumental 824 a 2/25/22 son of EXAR Monumental 6056B x VAR Classified 3176 to Lelyn Larson, Gill, CO at $16,000.



Lot 15, KCH Monumental 851, 3/1/22 son of EXAR Monumental 6056B x GAR Fail Safe to Jack Larson, Gill, CO at $15,500



Lot 4, KCH Fireball 5872, 3/14/22 son of GB Fireball 672 x EXAR Monumental 6056B to Jack Larson, Gill, CO at $14,000.



Lot 19, KCH Fireball 525, 3/14/22 son of GB Fireball 672 x PA Power Tool 9108 to Boothill 7 Ranch, Lusk, WY at $14,000.



Lot 20, KCH Monumental 571, 2/16/22 son of EXAR Monumental 6056B x KC Haas GPS to Lelyn Larson, Gill, CO at $14,000.



Great sale for the Haas family and as always an excellent steak for lunch.

Heather and Ken Haas after a very successful 42nd Annual Bull Sale.

