Ken Haas Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams, Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: January 21, 2025



Location: at the ranch in LaGrange, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Lex Madden

Sales Manager: Genetic Pathways

Averages:

102 Yearling Bulls Averaged $7,852

Just a bit windy in LaGrange, WY at Ken Haas Angus but that didn’t stop everyone from showing up and getting their hands on one of Ken Haas Angus’ great bulls.



Top Bulls:



Lot 3, KCH Congress 25; DOB 1/29/2024, sired by Crouch Congress. Sold for $16,000.



Lot 35, KCH Congress 2101; DOB 1/29/2024, sired by Crouch Congress. Sold to Bootheel 7 Ranch of Lusk, WY for $14,5000.



Lot 70, KCH Acclaim 133; DOB 3/28/2024, sired by EXAR Acclaim 1209B. Sold to Bootheel 7 Ranch of Lusk, WY for $14,000.



Lot 19, KCH Congress 2150; DOB 2/4/2024, sired by Crouch Congress. Sold to Bootheel 7 Ranch of Lusk, WY for $14,000.



Lot 1, KCH Statesman 18; DOB 2/14/2024, sired by Virginia Tech Statesman. Sold to Crow Valley Ranch of Carpenter, WY for $14,000.