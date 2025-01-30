Ken Haas Angus Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams, Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: January 21, 2025
Location: at the ranch in LaGrange, Wyoming
Auctioneer: Lex Madden
Sales Manager: Genetic Pathways
Averages:
102 Yearling Bulls Averaged $7,852
Just a bit windy in LaGrange, WY at Ken Haas Angus but that didn’t stop everyone from showing up and getting their hands on one of Ken Haas Angus’ great bulls.
Top Bulls:
Lot 3, KCH Congress 25; DOB 1/29/2024, sired by Crouch Congress. Sold for $16,000.
Lot 35, KCH Congress 2101; DOB 1/29/2024, sired by Crouch Congress. Sold to Bootheel 7 Ranch of Lusk, WY for $14,5000.
Lot 70, KCH Acclaim 133; DOB 3/28/2024, sired by EXAR Acclaim 1209B. Sold to Bootheel 7 Ranch of Lusk, WY for $14,000.
Lot 19, KCH Congress 2150; DOB 2/4/2024, sired by Crouch Congress. Sold to Bootheel 7 Ranch of Lusk, WY for $14,000.
Lot 1, KCH Statesman 18; DOB 2/14/2024, sired by Virginia Tech Statesman. Sold to Crow Valley Ranch of Carpenter, WY for $14,000.
See more