Ken Haas Angus “Right Combination” Bull Sale

Date: Jan. 23, 2018

Location: at the ranch, LaGrange, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Lex Madden

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Average:

118 Angus bulls – $4,400

Great sale for the Haas Family, especially when considering the smaller crowd due to ice covered roads in much of the local area. Kenny, Heather and daughter Kendall really go all out in their noon lunch with an excellent steak with all the fixings. The beef served for lunch is home raised beef from the Haas herd.

The top selling bull on the day was lot 12, a 2/21/17 son of VAR Discovery 2240 with EPDs of CED 7 BW 1.5 WW 70 YW 132 Milk 26 $B 190.81 selling to longtime repeat buyer Hester Farms, Keeline, Wyoming, for $17,000.

Selling at $10,500 to Dilts Ranch, Douglas, Wyoming, was lot 17, a 2/25/17 son of VAR Generation 5013 with EPDs of CED 7, BW 1.0, WW 66, YW 122, Milk 28, $B 163.91.

Boot Hill 7 Ranch, Lusk, Wyoming,, another longtime repeat buyer got lot 33, a 2/21/17 son of VAR Discovery 2240 with EPDs of CED 9, BW 1.3, WW 70, YW 132, Milk 22, $B 172.90.

Lot 127, sold to Hester Farms at $8,500, a 4/14/17 son of VAR Ten High 3350 with epds of CED 8, BW 2.3, WW 72, YW 127, Milk 33, $B 165.24.

Lot 20, a 2/19/17 son of VAR Discovery 2240 with EPDs of CED 6, BW 1.3, WW 76, YW 145, Milk 29, $B 186.06, sold to Boot Hill 7 Ranch for $7,750.