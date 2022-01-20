Ken Haas Angus “Right Combination Bull Sale”
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick, Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: Jan. 18, 2022
Location: At the Ranch near LaGrange, Wyoming
Auctioneer: Lex Madden
Averages:
107 Yearling Angus Bulls – $6,179
29 Open Heifers – $1,268
It was a beautiful day for the Ken Haas Angus “Right Combination Bull Sale” held Jan. 18, 2022, at the Haas Angus Ranch near La Grange, Wyoming. Ken and Heather Haas rolled out the red carpet for their customers, serving and outstanding meal prior to the start of the sale and offered a powerful set of Angus Bulls and fancy Angus Open Heifers to the customers in the seats. Congratulations on a great sale!
Lot 28 at $27,000, KCH FIREBALL 730, DOB 2/27/21, #20134508, GB FIREBALL 672 x VAR DISCOVERY 2240, Sold to CM Cattle, U IL ; Dunn Cattle Co. , Windsor, Colorado
Lot 29 at $14,000, KCH FIREBALL 7072, DOB 3/22/21, #20141492, GB FIREBALL 672 x VAR DISCOVERY 2240, Sold to Larson Farm Gill, Colorado
Lot 2 at $14,000, KCH DNA 920, DOB 1/24/21, #20134561, MW DNAMITE x KC HAAS GPS, Sold to Larson Farm Gill, Colorado
Lot 8 at $11,000, KCH DNA 819, DOB 1/26/21, #20134560, MW DNAMITE x KC HAAS GPS, Sold to Darin Zigler, Gettysburg, South Dakota
Lot 4 at $10,500, KCH GOALKEEPER 950, DOB 2/4/21, #20134472, BALDRIDGE SR GOALKEEPER x EXAR MOUNUMENTAL 6056B, Sold to Hester Farms, Keeline, Wyoming
