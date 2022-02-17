Kenner Simmental Power Up Your Herd Bull & Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 12, 2022

Location: Kenner Simmentals Ranch, Leeds, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

113 Simmental Bull – $5,596

65 Registered Bred Simmental Heifers – $3,466

What an outstanding set of Simmental bulls and females the team at Kenner Simmentals offered. I enjoyed this great set of bulls and females offered to a full sale ring and a very active online bidder crowd.

$30,000 – Lot 61 – KS Tennessee J2510, red PB Simmental bull, sired by KS Vanderbilt G220 and sold to Bichler Simmentals, Linton, ND.

$20,000 – Lot 58 – KS Commodore J460, red PB Simmental bull, sired by KS Vanderbilt G220 and sold to Hansen Simmental Ranch, Ryder, ND.

$17,000 – Lot 57 – KS Nashville J169, red PB Simmental bull, sired by KS Vanderbilt G220 and sold to Mandan Lake Simmental Ranch, Center, ND.

$14,000 – Lot 44 – KS Dominance J285, black ½ SimAngus bull, sired by Sitz Stellar 726D and sold to TNT Simmentals, Lehr, ND.

$12,000 – Lot 59 – KS Mr Vanderbilt J273, red PB Simmental bull, sired by KS Vanderbilt G220 and sold to Florian Pierzinski, Pierz, MN.

$11,500 – Lot 43 – KS Sirius J206, black ½ SimAngus bull, sired by Sitz Stellar 726D and sold to Stuart Nielson, New England, ND.

$11,500 – Lot 74 – KS Mr Future J635, red ¾ SimAngus bull, sired by KWA Future 3G and sold to Flittie Ranch, Hosmer, SD.

$10,500 – Lot 63 – AGC Cosmo J8A, red PB Simmental bull, sired by KS Vanderbilt G220, consigned by Ashton Guthrie, Egeland, ND; and sold to Dustin Jackson, Jamestown, ND.

Top Selling Bred Heifer

$6,000 – Lot 168 – KS Miss Little John H590, red PB Simmental bred heifer, sired by KS Little John C85, and sold to Michael & Lauren Ball, Phillips, WI.

