Key Ranch Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: Dec. 9, 2023



Location: At the Ranch – Miller, NE



Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

69 coming two-year-old bulls averaged $4,655

Customers and Friends of the Kuck Family braved the blustery wind on sale day for Key Ranch’s “Unlocking Higher Potential” Annual Production Sale. There was not an empty seat in the sale facility, and the amount of people going through the cattle in the cold wind was a true testament to the cattle and customer service that Kaleb and Erin provide. Congratulations to the Key Ranch on a successful sale.

Top Bulls

Lot 5 – $13,000. 3/4/22; Sire: Tehama Patriarch F028; MGS: SAV Black Water 3268. Sold to 101 Ranch – TX.



Lot 25 – $12,000. 3/1/22; Sire: Connealy Cool 39L; MGS: Baldridge Waylon W34. Sold to Clayton Gurney – Burwell, NE.





