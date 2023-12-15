Key Ranch Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Cody Nye
Date of Sale: Dec. 9, 2023
Location: At the Ranch – Miller, NE
Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
Averages:
69 coming two-year-old bulls averaged $4,655
Customers and Friends of the Kuck Family braved the blustery wind on sale day for Key Ranch’s “Unlocking Higher Potential” Annual Production Sale. There was not an empty seat in the sale facility, and the amount of people going through the cattle in the cold wind was a true testament to the cattle and customer service that Kaleb and Erin provide. Congratulations to the Key Ranch on a successful sale.
Top Bulls
Lot 5 – $13,000. 3/4/22; Sire: Tehama Patriarch F028; MGS: SAV Black Water 3268. Sold to 101 Ranch – TX.
Lot 25 – $12,000. 3/1/22; Sire: Connealy Cool 39L; MGS: Baldridge Waylon W34. Sold to Clayton Gurney – Burwell, NE.