Key Ranch “Unlocking Higher Potential” Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye



Date of Sale: Dec. 14, 2024



Location: At the ranch – Miller, Neb.



Auctioneer: Matt Lowery



Averages:

11 – 18 Month Old Angus Bulls – $8,227

58 Coming 2 Y/O Angus Bulls – $5,952



94 Commercial Angus AI Bred Heifers – $3,141

33 Commercial Angus Bull Bred Heifers – $3,031



It was a great day for the Key Ranch and their annual production sale. It is easy to see the effort that Kaleb and Erin Kuck put into their breeding program when evaluating the sale offering. Their embryo transfer program continues to accelerate quality every year. This year was the first time offering fall born bulls, and they were extremely well received. Congratulations to Kaleb and Erin on a successful sale.

Top Lots

Lot 13 – $16,000. Key Barricade L3117 ; DOB: 8/29/23 ; Sire: Sitz Barricade 632F ; MGS: Werner War Party 2417. Sold to Clayton Gurney of Burwell, Nebraska.



Lot 1 – $13,000. Key Barricade 354 L ; DOB: 3/24/23 ; Sire: Sitz Barricade 632F ; MGS: TEX Playbook 5437. Sold to 101 Ranch of Texas.



Lot 10 – $11,500. Key Barricade 3008L ; DOB: 3/28/23 ; Sire: Sitz Barricade 632F ; MGS: Werner War Party 2471. Sold to Witte Ranch of Crookston, Nebraska.



Lot 4 – $11,000. Key Barricade 3017L ; DOB: 3/29/23 ; Sire: Sitz Barricade 632F ; MGS: Werner War Party 2417. Sold to Carl Molesworth of Burwell, Nebraska.



Lot 8 – $11,000. Key Barricade 3031L ; DOB: 4/1/23 ; Sire: Sitz Barricade 632F ; MGS: Ox Bow Ozzie 3233. Sold to Witte Ranch of Crookston, Nebraska.



Lot 12 – $10,500. Key Barricade L3116 ; DOB: 8/19/23 ; Sire; Sitz Barricade 632F ; MGS: Werner War Party 4041. Sold to Ryan Crock of Tipton, Iowa.



Lot 23- $10,000. Key Barricade 3210L ; DOB: 9/9/23 ; Sire: Sitz Barricade 632F ; MGS: Werner War Party 2417. Sold to Steve Mckay of Ericson, Nebraska.



Lot 3 – $10,000. Key Barricade 3022L ; DOB: 3/30/23 ; Sire: Sitz Barricade 632F ; MGS: Werner War Pary 2417. Sold to Witte Ranch of Crookston, Nebraska.



Lot 36 – $10,000. Key Benchmark 310L ; DOB: 3/18/23 ; Sire: Mill Brae Benchmark 9016 ; MGS: Basin Payweight 107S. Sold to GTI Inc of Sumner, Nebraska.



Lot 22 – $10,000. Key Scale House 3030L ; DOB: 4/1/23 ; Sire: SAV Scale House 0845 ; MGS: Basin Excitement. Sold to Bruce Mann of Kirk, Colorado.



Lot 7- $10,000. Key Scale House 351L ; DOB: 3/23/23 ; Sire: SAV Scale House 0845 ; MGS: Connealy Capitalist 028. Sold to Courtney Witt of Tuttle, North Dakota.

