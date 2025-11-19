Keyes Angus Complete Dispersal

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Date of Sale: November 15, 2025

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Location: Valentine Livestock Auction, Valentine, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Sims and Dustin Layton

Sales Manager: Matt C. Sims Auction, Inc.

Averages:

188 Spring calving pairs avg. $7247

73 Registered Bulls avg. $5071

40 Registered Bred Heifers avg. $4302

39 Commercial Bred Heifers avg. $3,933



The Keyes family has been breeding Angus cattle since 1952 when they transitioned out of the dairy industry. Angus cattle have sustained the family for three generations. When the family dynamics changed in Aug. 2024 with the passing of Kevin’s wife Teresa they decided it was time for a perspective change and disperse the Angus herd.

This was a very functional set of proven Angus genetics that has served this operation for over 70 years and should prove profitable for their new owners.

Top bull:

The top selling bull was lot 403, Koupals B&B Gulfstream 4166, Jan. 2024 son of Connealy Gulfstream, sold to Cedar Top Ranch, Stapleton, NE for $10,250

Top Pairs:

Lot 93, KZ Enchantress 0027, Feb. 2020 daughter of Bear Mtn. Justify bred to Sitz Heritage 8732, sold to Bear Mtn. Angus, Palisade, NE for $18,500

93A, KZ Hayday 5025, Apr. 6, 2025 daughter of KR Hayday 2357, sold to Double G Angus, Johnston, NE for $6,750.

Lot 59, KZ Enchantress 3029, Apr. 2023 daughter of Koupals B&B Junction 0124 bred to Bear Mtn. Stealth 1510, sold to Cedar Top Ranch, Stapleton, NE for $16,000.

59A, KZ Stealth 5002, May 22, 2025 daughter of Bear Mtn. Stealth 1510, sold to Arlan Paxton, Tryon, NE for $5,250.

It was an emotional day for the Keyes Angus family as they dispersed their entire Angus cowherd. ec93f272b555-keyes





Cedar Top Ranch got some top Angus genetics at the Keyes Angus dispersal sale. e8466116267d-Cedar_Top_