Keys promoted to Senate Ag GOP policy director

Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee, announced today that Chelsie Keys has been promoted to policy director for the Republican side of the committee.

In this role, Keys will lead the policy development and strategy for Boozman’s team on the committee’s diverse jurisdiction including agriculture, nutrition, forestry and rural development.

Keys has worked for the committee since 2015. When Boozman assumed the role of ranking member, she remained as senior professional staff member, managing a portfolio that included livestock, poultry and climate-related issues.

Prior to joining the committee, Keys worked at the National Pork Producers Council, where she served as director of government affairs.

Keys was raised on a grain and cow-calf farm in southern Minnesota and earned a bachelor’s degree in applied economics from the University of Minnesota.

