Keystone XL Pipeline construction stopped

A Montana judge has halted the building of the Keystone XL Pipeline. He said he wants to allow more time to study impacts to the environment.

U.S. District Court Judge Brian Morris gave the order Thursday to hold off construction of the international line intended to ship crude oil from Canada to Nebraska, and will connect with a pipeline that runs to Houston, said the AP.

TransCanada, based in Calgary was preparing to build the first stages of the pipeline in northern Montana. Pipe that had been laying in wait for years had been started to be shipped in preparation for the project into Western South Dakota.

Morris said the analysis done by the government didn’t look far enough into the cumulative effects of greenhouse gas emissions, the effects of current oil prices on the pipeline’s viability, or include updated modeling of potential oil spills, said the AP.

According to the AP, the 1,184 pipeline would be capable of moving up to 830,000 barrels of crude oil daily.