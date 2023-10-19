Kids in Ag News News | Oct 20, 2023 Two-year-old Grady James Lewis, from Roundup, Montana, grandson of Duffy Buresh, helps the family ship calves Oct. 19, 2023. Duffy Buresh | Courtesy photoGrady-Lewis News Study Finds Wildfire Isn’t Primary Factor in Invasive Annual Grass Expansion in Great Basin Oct 19, 2023 Local athletes at Mid-Plains Rodeo Team holding strong in standings Oct 19, 2023 Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame Announces 2024 Inductees Oct 19, 2023 Unique agricultural careers shown to FFA students Oct 19, 2023 USDA announces CRP acreage, payouts Oct 19, 2023 See more