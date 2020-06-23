Kids in Ag: Multitasking | TSLN.com
Kids in Ag: Multitasking

We missed printing this photo back in March, so we’re sharing it now! Kimber Kaiser, daughter of Tom and Tiffany Kaiser near Hermosa SD, was loving up on a cold bull calf next to the wood stove on a cold spring day. “Homeschooling and ranching,” says her mother. If you look closely, you’ll see her schoolbooks on her lap.

