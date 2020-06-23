Kids in Ag: Multitasking
We missed printing this photo back in March, so we’re sharing it now! Kimber Kaiser, daughter of Tom and Tiffany Kaiser near Hermosa SD, was loving up on a cold bull calf next to the wood stove on a cold spring day. “Homeschooling and ranching,” says her mother. If you look closely, you’ll see her schoolbooks on her lap.
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Tri-State Livestock News’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, relevant coverage of the livestock industry.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User