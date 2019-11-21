King Ranch AQHA Best Remuda

The 2019 AQHA Best Remuda award was presented November 10 during the Working Ranch Cowboy Association World Championship Ranch Rodeo in Amarillo.

King Ranch of Kingsville, Texas, is the 2019 AQHA Best Remuda winner.

King Ranch, “The Birthplace of American Ranching,” was founded in 1853 by Capt. Richard King, a steamboat captain who had come to Texas in 1846 during the Mexican/American War and had piloted steamboats up and down the Rio Grande for the U.S. Army. On a trip from Brownsville, Texas, to Corpus Christi, King spotted a small rise overlooking Santa Gertrudis Creek, on the Coastal Plains near Corpus Christi, and thought it would be an ideal location for a ranch. Watch the King Ranch Best Remuda Video.

The Best Remuda Award recognizes an outstanding ranch remuda or band of working horses, comprised of American Quarter Horses.

Read more about King Ranch in the November American Quarter Horse Journal. Subscribe to the Journal at http://www.aqha.com/qhj.

–AQHA