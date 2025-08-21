Knippling Herefords: Adaptable, Maternal Cattle

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

There’s never a slow season on the Knippling ranch, near Gann Valley, South Dakota. Although practices have evolved over the years, they continually revolve around hard work, family and horned Hereford cattle. Along with their registered Hereford herd the Knippling family also farms and runs a large commercial cattle operation.

New branches have spread with successive generations of the Knippling family, from the early 1900s when their ancestors first came to Buffalo County South Dakota.

Today the ranch remains a family business. Jerry and Ardith Knippling are still involved on the ranch, along with Randy and Susie and two of their daughters’ families, Garin and Jerri Ann Haak and their children, and Tyler and Sarah Daniel with their children. Randy and Susie’s son, Cole, is the principal and basketball coach at Parkston, South Dakota, and comes home to help with calving and branding. Randy’s brother Rob is also actively involved in the operation.

Another generation is up-and-coming on the ranch. Sadly, Garin and Jerri Ann’s oldest daughter Randa passed away after a tragic accident three years ago. Rayden, their second child, is a freshman at South Dakota State University, but stays involved on the ranch. Jocie, Jera and Alesa Haak and Buster, Loie and Andrew Daniel round out the Knippling Hereford crew: the sixth generation on the place and the eighth generation to live in Buffalo County.

“My great-grandfather John Knippling purchased the land that we live on in 1909,” Randy Knippling said. “My grandpa Joe and his brother Lambert became partners.”

Joe Knippling was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame in 1995, partly because he had helped to bring about the use of a new and improved vaccine for Anthrax.

The family had built up a sizeable cattle herd by 1918. An Anthrax outbreak caused devastating losses, and nearly broke the family. Anthrax can live in the soil, dormant for decades or even centuries. Joe Knippling, now grown and a partner with his brother on the family ranch, wrote to Cutter Laboratories in California for help. The response was a new and more stable Anthrax vaccine, which was trialed on the Knippling cattle herd.

“My grandpa and great-uncle vaccinated half the herd with the new vaccine and it worked,” Randy said. The vaccine saved the Knippling family’s livelihood, and stopped the rampant spread of a disease which struck fear in the hearts of cattle producers.

Eventually Joe and Lambert split the operation.

“My grandpa, my dad, Jerry, and his two brothers were partners. That was the Knippling Brothers ranch so many people knew,” Randy said.

Registered Herefords came to the Knippling ranch as Jerry Knippling’s high school FFA project. The first bull sale was held in 1957, which was also the year Randy was born.

When the Knippling Brothers partnership was dissolved in 2003, Randy wanted to keep changes to a minimum. This included continuing with Hereford cattle.

“I didn’t want to change any more than I had to,” he said. “I like the Hereford breed and what it has to offer. We all do.”

Some of the Knippling females still trace back to Jerry’s original registered herd, but others have been added from a few dispersal sales as the family built the herd back up after the operation was split up.

“Garin was very interested in building the registered herd back up,” Randy said.

The family held a bull sale as Knippling Brothers for many years. In 2003, another change came, when Jerry, Donald and Clayton split land and cattle into separate operations, and Knippling Herefords was born.

“We were the only ones who wanted to go on with the purebred Hereford cattle,” Garin Haak said.

Knipplings remain one of the few ranches trying to stay with straight horned Hereford genetics.

“It’s what we’ve always been,” Randy said. “They are very consistent cattle. I think the horns are there for a reason. It keeps the bulls split up in herd of cows, and means getting more cows bred.”

Knippling Hereford genetics are mostly Line One with some Canadian blood.

“Our main focus is on the maternal end,” Garin said. “We feel if you’re pushing for highly maternal cattle, the bulls will follow.”

Knipplings run around 1300 head of cows, including a herd of around 250 registered Hereford females. The balance of the herd is around half and half Angus and commercial Hereford cows.

“We breed enough of the Hereford cows to Hereford bulls and Angus cows to Angus bulls to maintain our numbers and raise our own replacement heifers,” Garin said.

The rest of the commercial cows are crossbred to raise F-1 baldies.

January brings customers to the ranch to preview Knippling sale cattle, including a select set of two year old horned Hereford bulls, and around 200 F-1 baldie yearling replacement heifers. This year’s sale date falls on January 26, 2025, and will be the family’s 68th bull sale.

“The month of January we’re basically showing bulls and heifers and getting ready for our sale,” Garin said.

Black and baldie steers will be sorted off and sold about a week before the bull sale.

After the split in 2003, the numbers didn’t warrant having a bull sale, hiring an auctioneer, and all the related expenses. Knipplings sold bulls private treaty for a few years before switching to an online sale. Marc and Jill Hotchkiss developed the Livestock Link platform around the Knippling program.

“Even though we have the numbers now to have a sale, people like this,” Garin said. “Everything is online. We basically block off the month of January and people show up to look at the cattle. Whenever it works for you we will be here and show you the cattle. We’ll show you the bulls, and take you out and find the cow, or whatever you want to see.”

“We want people to come look at the bulls, just like any production sale,” Randy said. “We encourage people to come look at both the bulls and heifers.”

The week before the sale is “pretty crazy” with customers coming to view cattle, and the day prior to the sale is probably the busiest day of all. Still, around a third of the cattle offered sell to people who have not visited the ranch.

“There’s not a bull in the sale that we would not use in our own herd,” Randy said. “We set a base price, and if we don’t get a bid for that price, most of the time they go into our herd.”

No money is exchanged over the internet, and people who aren’t comfortable doing their own bidding can get assistance from a member of the Knippling family or the Livestock Link team.

“Hotchkisses are getting this thing fine-tuned,” Randy said.

The sale lasts about an hour and a half, and bulls all sell at once, “Racehorse” style.

“This way customers can go after their favorite bull till it’s out of their budget, then go after the next one. It’s better for the buyer and better for the seller,” Randy said.

“People buying cattle this way and using the Livestock Link system like it for the convenience,” Garin said. “People can come on whatever day fits their schedule and we can spend time with them, talk about the cattle for sale and talk about our cows. The way the Livestock Link sale is run actually works for the customer’s benefit; they can get the most bull for their money.”

The month of February involves delivering bulls and running cows through the chute for pre-calving vaccinations.

“Our Hereford steers sell at the Hereford influence sale in Mitchell in February every year,” Garin said. “It’s a big event.”

“One thing really exciting about the Hereford influence sale is that we get what the cattle are worth that day,” Randy said. “We’re not getting docked for straight Herefords. They have feeders there to buy them who understand the feed efficiency and quality of the cattle. The barn is full and people are rotating in and out all day.”

AI bred registered heifers start calving the first of March, and a week later, the registered cows start calving. Commercial heifers follow the registered cows, starting to calve around the third week of March.

“Calving time is my favorite work,” Randy said.

Randy, Rob, Tyler and Garin are all hands on deck when the registered cattle start calving, taking turns staying up all night unless the weather is bad and they all need to be out with the cows.

“My favorite time of the year is the first two weeks of calving,” Garin said. “After that you start to get sleep deprived. It’s fun to see the new genetics.”

Calving barn cameras have also made a huge difference, especially since they can get up to 70 calves per day during peak times.

“One of the latest of technologies we’re using is running google sheets on our calving books,” Garin said. “That way everyone has real time data on the cows: when a calf was born, what pasture they are in, how many head are in each pasture, and so forth.”

Everyone has smart phones, so this information is literally at their fingertips.

“Somewhere in the middle of that we tip horns on the bulls,” Garin said. “We’re not using horn weights; we cut them to get them to grow the way we want.”

Commercial cows calve in April and into May. They run in three calving pastures, with Tyler in charge of the commercial Hereford group, Rob calving out the commercial heifers, and Randy supervising the Angus cows.

Knipplings get in the field before calving season ends. They currently employ strictly no-till farming practices.

“In May, calving is winding down,” Garin said. “We start branding, start the AI protocol for the heifers we breed, run everything through the chute to get yearling weight data for the registered herd, and cattle go to grass.”

DNA samples are pulled at branding time for all registered cattle to verify parentage and that they are free of genetic diseases.

As soon as the calves are healed up from branding, groups of cows are moved to summer range. Most pastures are contiguous, and all are nearby, so Knipplings are able to trail them to where they need to go.

“The work is widely varied so you don’t get bored of doing the same thing over and over,” Randy said.

June is filled with AI’ing registered cows and registered and commercial heifers. Bulls get turned out, and haying season begins. July brings more time in the hayfield, chopping oat silage, combining wheat, checking and moving cattle.

“Rotational grazing is one of our biggest things,” Garin said. “We’re able to run a few more head, and we’re keeping better quality feed in front of them by moving them around.”

“I couldn’t tell you how many miles of poly wire we run,” Randy said. “We use poly wire and solar fence chargers to make our rotations work.”

Knipplings also maintain pastures for fall grazing, and utilize corn stalks for fall and winter grazing periods.

Calves are preconditioned in August, and AI bred cows are ultrasounded the first week in September.

“That way we know who settled AI and who was bred naturally,” Garin said. “It also gives us calving dates so we don’t have to have all of those cows in at the same time when they start calving.”

Fall brings the harvesting of silage, planting wheat, combining beans, and wrapping up harvest.

“Buffalo County is similar to west river South Dakota as far as rainfall and soil type,” Randy said. “We plant quite a diversity of crops, because the same thing doesn’t work every year.”

Most calves are weaned around the third week of October. November fills up with taking pictures and videos of the sale bulls and preg-testing the commercial herd. Garin tries to have the sale catalog put together before Thanksgiving.

“That takes us into December, when bulls are getting semen tested and the rest of the data goes into the catalog,” he said. “All bulls get a disposition rating when we semen test. I’m in the back, and bring each one through a 12′ x 24′ pen, and see what they put up with.”

Knipplings have created a disposition scale based on the bulls behavior, from “will hunt you down” (1) to “likes to be scratched” (10).

“If I can grab them by the horn and turn them around, they’re a seven,” Garin said. “We have people that don’t come see them in person and they need to know what they’re buying, so I harass them and see what they’ll put up with.”

In the remainder of December, steers are weighed and sorted into load lots, heifers are Bangs vaccinated, and all twins and heifers with flighty dispositions are sorted off.

“We want to offer heifers that will make good cows,” Garin said.

Although the Knippling family has maintained their old fashioned roots through their Hereford cattle, they do bring technology into practice. Using CIDRs for synchronizing heifers, ultrasounding for calving dates, and running an online sale are just a few of the tools they use. DNA testing is another useful advance, allowing them to run cattle in multiple-sire pastures, and giving the confidence that the herd is clean of any birth defects.

Knipplings have brought interns from the Tech schools to the ranch to help with calving for about a month every spring for about a decade. They arrive the first week of April and are done around the second week of May.

“The interns all have smart phones like any kid, and they put it in the spreadsheet when they tag the calf,” Randy said. “When I go out to check, if a calf doesn’t look good, I can look at the spreadsheet and see what day they were born; it’s all right there.”

Bringing interns to the ranch has been a learning experience for everyone involved.

“I could write a book about it,” Randy said. “It’s funny how sometimes the inexperienced kids pick it up and get along great. For the most part it has been a good experience for both us and our interns. A lot of them stay in touch. We’ve been invited to a lot of weddings and some have come back to be customers.”

Susie feeds the interns one meal a day, and Randy says she enjoys showing off her cooking skills for them.

“I enjoy the young people coming in,” she said.

Good cattle have created good friendships over the years.

“The people we deal with and the people in the Hereford breed are some of the best,” Garin said. “We have lifelong friendships with our customers and the people we buy bulls from.”

While things keep moving forward with new technologies and practices, some things don’t change. Life on the ranch is good in every season, and for every generation.

“Sometimes I just like to be up on top of a hill and look around and appreciate the beauty of the ranch,” Randy said.

Editor’s Note: This article originally ran in the February, 2025 issue of Hereford America.