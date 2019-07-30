‘Know Your Numbers, Know Your Options’ course planned for Chadron in August

Making decisions for a farm and ranch can be stressful, but having good financial records can help make the decision-making process easier.

To help farmers and ranchers improve their record keeping and decision making, Nebraska Extension will be holding a “Know Your Numbers, Know Your Options” course in Chadron on Aug. 13, 15, 20, and 22 from 5:30-830 p.m. at the Dawes County Extension Office, 250 Main St., Suite 8.

The “Know Your Numbers, Know Your Options” course is a series of four, three-hour classes that will teach farmers and ranchers how to analyze their financial documents. The course fee is $20 per participant; class size is limited to 20 people. Register online at https://wia.unl.edu/know.

This course is designed to help farmers and ranchers understand their current financial position and how big decisions like large purchases, new leases or changes in production will affect their bottom line. Upon completion, participants will have a better understanding of how financial records can be used to make decisions and confidently discuss their financial position with their family, business partners, and lenders.

The course hosted by Nebraska Extension. Annie’s Project is supported by Farm Credit Services of America in Nebraska.

–UNL Extension