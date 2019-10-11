Making decisions for a farm and ranch can be stressful, but having good financial records can help make the decision-making process easier.

To help farmers and ranchers improve their record keeping and decision making, Nebraska Extension will be holding “Know Your Numbers, Know Your Options” courses in Scottsbluff and North Platte in early November.

Each course is a series of four, three-hour sessions that will teach farmers and ranchers how to analyze their financial documents. The course fee is $20 per participant; class size is limited to 20 people per location. Register online at https://wia.unl.edu/know

Course dates and locations:

SCOTTSBLUFF, Nov. 2, 9, 16, and 23 at the UNL Panhandle Research & Extension Center (4502 Ave I) from 9 a.m.-noon.

NORTH PLATTE, Nov. 4, 5, 13, and 14 at the West Central Research & Extension Center (402 W State Farm Road) from 1-4 p.m.

This course is hosted by Nebraska Extension. Annie’s Project is supported by Farm Credit Services of America in Nebraska.

