Know Your Numbers Know Your Options: SDSU Extension Ag Finance for Women

BROOKINGS, S.D. – If you're a woman involved in the agriculture industry, with questions about farm finance and leases, then SDSU Extension's Know Your Numbers Know Your Options may be the program for you. This course will be held once a week for four weeks in Watertown at the SDSU Extension Regional Center (1910 W. Kemp Ave.) beginning April 16, 2018.

"Know Your Numbers Know Your Options is a course designed for women involved in agriculture who want to learn more about how to develop financial records, learn key communication skills and expand leasing knowledge – all while having fun in a supportive learning environment," said Shannon Sand, SDSU Extension Livestock Business Management Field Specialist. "We like to reference this course as the second level of Annie's Project, however it is not required that you attended Annie's Project course to attend this course."

Annie's Project is another course hosted by SDSU Extension that is designed to empower women by providing detailed farm/ranch management information and build networks between women. Know Your Numbers Know Your Options, is a pilot program, similar to Annie's Project, which delves deeper into understanding and use of balance sheets, income statements, cash flows as well as cash and flex leasing.

Is this program for you? Have you ever asked a farm/ranch management question and not understood the answer? Have you ever signed papers at the bank or FSA and not really understood what they were for? Have you been thinking about if you have enough insurance? Have you wished you knew more about flexible and/or cash leasing agreements?

If you answered "yes" to any one of these questions, then you are a perfect candidate for Know Your Numbers Know Your Options.

Registration deadline is April 13, 2018

To register for the Know Your Numbers Know Your Options course, contact Sand at Shannon.Sand@sdstate.edu or call 605-626-2870. Class size is limited. The course runs which runs April 16, 30 May 7 and 21. Each session will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

To help cover the costs of meals, registration is $40 per person. Costs of materials are covered by a USDA-NIFA grant award number 2015-49200-24226.

–SDSU Extension