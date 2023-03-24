TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant



Date of Sale: March 11, 2023



Location: Ogallala, Nebraska



Auctioneer: Kevin Schow



Sales Manager: Parker Friedrich



Averages:

9 Older Bulls Avg. $8,472

38 Yrlg. Bulls Avg. $4,217

47 Total Bulls Avg. $5,032

8 Open Heifers Avg. $5,031

3 Bred Heifers Avg. $10,083

1 Open Cow Avg. $7,000

59 Total Head Avg. $5,322



A sunny day greeted buyers in Ogallala Nebraska for the Koberstein Farms Angus Sale. The sale offering was stacked deep with quality from the females to the bulls.

Top Bulls:



Lot 16 KF Clarity 1512 Sired by Connealy Clarity Sold for $16,000 to Zybach Ranch – Briscoe, TX



Lot 18 KF Clarity 1522 Sired by Connealy Clarity Sold for $9,500 to Ron Lucas – Arapahoe, Wy



Lot 20 KF Exponential 1513 Sire by K C F Bennett Exponential Sold for $9,500 to Ron Lucas – Arapahoe, Wy



Lot 25 KF Surpass 2221 Sired by BJ Surpass Sold for $ 8,250 to Wilks Ranch – Eastland, TX



Top Open Heifer:



Lot 2 KF Ruby of Tiffany 2200 Sired by Shaver Imperial $10,500 to Big Timber Cattle Company – Lithia, FL



Top Bred Heifer:



Lot 13 KF Ruby of Tiffany 1514 Sired Connealy Emerald Sold for $17,000 to Richard Persinger – Diamond, OH



Lot 12 KF Patricia 1526 Sired by SG Salvation Sold for $9,000 to Express Ranches – Yukon, OK



Top Open Cow:



Lot 1 KF Ruby of Tiffany 9508 Sired EXAR Monumental 6056B Sold for $7,000 to Mike Kuck – Luling, TX



SRKloberstein

Making introductions at the Koberstein Farms Angus Bull Sale.