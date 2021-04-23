“KOOL” RODEO WEEKEND

Hastings, Neb. – April 19, 2021 – Two events in Hastings are collaborating, to be held in the same location and on the same weekend.

The Oregon Trail Rodeo and Kool-Aid Days will share the Adams County Fairgrounds the weekend of August 20-22.

The rodeo has been held on the weekend prior to Labor Day; Kool-Aid Days is usually held in early August.

Hosting the events on the same weekend will benefit fans, said Marissa Sitzmore, president of the board of directors for the World Soft Drink Federation. Attendees will have things to do during the day, with Kool-Aid activities, while the rodeo provides entertainment in the evenings.

“It’s a win-win,” Sitzmore said. “We are super, super excited about coming to the fairgrounds.”

Kool-Aid Days activities include Kardboard Boat Races, Klub Kool-Aid, a parade, inflatables, Kool-Aid drinking contest, and more. Fireworks follow the rodeo on August 21, and the band “Blue Collar” will perform after the rodeo the same night, with the Kool-Aid stand open for the kids and a beer garden for those 21 and older. Kool-Aid Days will also sponsor a meal on Friday, August 20, prior to the rodeo, free to all rodeo ticket holders.

Oregon Trail Rodeo committee chairman Scott Hinrichs is pleased to work alongside Kool-Aid Days. Kool-Aid Days “will introduce a new set of fans to the rodeo, as well as bring new people to Kool-Aid Days. It will be a great opportunity for people to spend the day in Hastings, enjoying Kool-Aid events during the day and the rodeo at night.”

Sitzmore agreed. “We are anxious to provide a weekend of fun for young and old alike.”

Plans are still underway; more details will be available as the events near.

The rodeo will be held at 7 pm on August 20-21 and at 5 pm on August 22. Rodeo tickets will go on sale in early August; entrance to Kool-Aid Days is free; there is a cost for some activities.

For more information, visit the rodeo’s website at http://www.adamscountyfairgrounds.com and Kool-Aid Day’s at http://www.kool-aiddays.com .

–Oregon Trail Rodeo