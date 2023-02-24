Korkow’s NFR Bareback, Saddle Bronc horse Queenie is gone

Korkow Rodeo’s Queenie, an 11-time National Finals Rodeo horse – in saddle bronc riding and two in bareback riding – passed away Jan. 30.



“She was never bronc of the year or anything, but she by far was one of our most popular horses,” Brie Korkow of Korkow Rodeo said.



Queenie appeared as an NFR bareback horse in 2000 as a 4-year-old, then again in 2001. She then switched to saddle bronc riding and appeared at the NFR in that event in 2002-2009, and 2011.



Queenie placed second twice in bareback riding and led cowboys to the pay window four times in saddle bronc riding, highlighted by Cody DeMoss winning Round 7 on her in 2004.



“She was so photogenic, she was a beautiful paint,” Korkow said. “You could pet on her and love on her. She was a classy horse. Even if you didn’t do your job, she made it to where it still looked good. She just had this quality about her to make cowboys look flashy.”

–PRCA

