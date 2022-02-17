Koupal Angus annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 14, 2022

Location: Koupal Angus Ranch, Dante, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

171 Yearling Angus Bulls – $6,808

34 Angus Fall Bulls – $7,213

6 Registered Heifers – $2,350

30 Commercial Heifers – $1,516

The Koupal Family and entire crew hosted a great bull sale today. Showing a big crowd of buyers a powerful set of bulls

Lot 1 – Koupals B & B Pathfinder 1048 – $50,000 – Sold to Arntzen Angus, Shipwheel Cattle Co, and Whistling Winds, MT.

Lot 34 – Koupals B & B Territory 1159 – $37,500 – Sold to Genex and Lindskov-Thiel Ranch, Isabel, SD.

Lot 36 – Koupals B & B Infinity 1066 – $35,000 – Sold to Opitz Farms, Hartford, SD.

Lot 30 – Koupals B & B Rainfall 1021 – $19,000 – Sold to Dean Carstens, Adair, IA.

Lot 96 – Koupals B & B Eyes Onyou 111 – $17,000 – Sold to Gumbo Hill Ranch, McIntosh, SD.

Lot 29 – Koupals B & B Rainfall 1013 – $14,500 – Sold to Jeremy Strommen, New Salen, ND.

Lot 114 – Koupals B & B Stellar 1120 – $14,000 – Sold to M&E Angus, Kimball, SD.

Lot 31 – Koupals B & B Rainfall 1029 – $13,000 – Sold to Cleo Spencer, Hershey, NE.

Top selling Falls:

Lot 220 – Koupals D & A Keeper 011 – $11,000 – Sold to Dickes Farms, Hartington, NE.

Top selling Registered Heifer

Lot 237 – B&B Zara 1084 – $3,800 – Sold to Gumbo Hill Ranch, McIntosh, SD.

Koupal Angus bulls looked good.

