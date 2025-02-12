Koupal’s B&B Angus Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: February 10, 2025

Location: at the ranch near Dante, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

157 Yearling Bulls: $10,923

Pick of the Yearling Heifers: $25,000

35 Commercial Open Heifers: $2,650

The Koupal Family held their 48th Annual Bull Sale at the ranch February 10th. The bull quality was equally as deep from front to back. The goal at Koupal’s B&B Angus is to breed functional, practical cattle that will keep the commercial cattleman in business. Congratulations on a outstanding sale.



Top Selling Bulls:

LOT 1: $80,000; KOUPALS B&B GLACIER 4026; son of Coleman Glacier 041 x B&B Pride 711. Sold to MR Angus of Wheatland, WY.

LOT 3: $55,000; KOUPALS B&B GLACIER 4011; son of Coleman Glacier 041 x B&B Blkbd Progress 3015. Sold to Cedar Top Ranch of Stapleton, NE.

LOT 11: $30,000; KOUPALS B&B GLACIER 4232; son of Coleman Glacier 041 x B&B Blkbd Progress 3015. Sold to Carl Dethlefs & Sons of Rockville, NE.

LOT 40: $23,000; KOUPALS B&B MCCOY 4143; son of Koupals B&B Real McCoy 2126 x B&B Pride 6011. Sold to David Nichols of Chambers, NE.

LOT 7: $22,500; KOUPALS B&B GLACIER 4020; son of Coleman Glacier 041 x B&B Blkbd Progress 3015. Sold to Koupals Midwest Angus of Winner, SD.

LOT 5: $22,000; KOUPALS B&B GLACIER 4017; son of Coleman Glacier 041 x B&B Blkbd Progress 3015. Sold to Rockin H Ranch of KS.

LOT 46: $20,000; KOUPALS B&B SIGNAL 4035; son of Koupals B&B Signal 1159 x B&B Young Lucy 0059. Sold to Lone Oak Cattle of Mechanicsville, IA.

Pick Of The Open Heifers:

$25,000 to Ingram Angus of Pulaski, TN.

Steve Peterson of Salem, SD added a Koupal bull to his herd. fc70b3b6b678-20250210_150222

Jay Romkema of Springfield, SD picked up a Koupal bull. d0ea753d7d8b-20250210_145109