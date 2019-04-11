Kraye Angus Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 6, 2019

Location: Sale held at Kraye Sale facility, Mullen, NE

Auctioneer: Tracy Harl

Averages:

92 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,373

17 Eighteen Month Old Angus Bulls – $3,574

19 Commercial open heifers – $1,367

Comments

It was a great day for Kraye Angus 28th Annual Production sale held at the Kraye sale facility on the eastern edge of Mullen, NE. If you like bulls with a touch more frame, packed with thickness, depth and style, this is a set of bulls you need to keep in mind. John and Julie Kraye and son David are dedicated to breeding cattle that not only have eye appeal, but are packed with performance and will and will leave you a great cowherd.

Top bulls

Lot 37, Kraye Renown JK 8208, 2/18 son of SAV Renown 3439 to Steve Johnson, Elm Creek, NE at $15,000.

Lot 9, Kraye Renown JK 8276, a 2/18 son of SAV Renown 3439 to Steve Johnson, Elm Creek, NE at $12,000.

Lot 2, Kraye Payweight JK 805, a 1/18 son of Kraye Payweight JK 5301 to CC Angus, Dunning, NE for $11,000.

Lot 36, Kraye Banknote JK 8214, 2/18 son of Brooking Bank Note 4040 to Hanson Farm, Elsie, NE for $10,250.

Lot 61, Kraye Resource DK 8307, 2/18 son of Kraye Resource JK 6135 to Hanson Farm, Elsie, NE for $10,250.

Lot 4, Kraye Valor JK 816, 2/18 son of Kraye Valor JK 5263 to Jay & Brenda Lovitt, Mullen, NE for $9,000