TSLN Rep: Jake St.Amant

Date of Sale: Feb. 17, 2022

Location: Gordon ,NE

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

14 head of Fall Bulls – $13,357

238 head of Spring Bulls – $7,196

252 Total Bulls – $7,539

Krebs Ranch 42nd Annual Bull Sale was certainly a great day.The day started off with great weather and a bull offering that was deep with quality from end to end.

Lot 17 KR Quality 1219 sold for $42,000 to Thomas Ranch – South Dakota.

Lot 1 KR Mojo 0914 sold for $40,000 to Hutchings Cattle Co. – Nevada.

Lot 27 KR Quality 1087 sold for $30,000 to Wagonhammer & Bear Mountain -NE.

Lot 21 KR Mojo 1345 sold for $23,000 to APS Angus – Kentucky.

Lot 26 KR Splash 1227 Sold for $20,000 to Chad Wright – Kansas.

Lot 32 KR Glide 1497 Sold for $17,500 to Gall Angus Farm – Illinois.

Lot 38 KR Incredible 1226 Sold for $17,000 to Swanson Cattle Co.- Iowa.

Lot 34 KR Splash 1008 Sold for $15,000 to Bergman Farms – Illinois.

Lot 49 KR Storm 1382 Sold $15,000 to Cresent Creek Angus – Canada.

The pens from early sale morning till sale time had people looking at the sale offering.

