Krebs Ranch 42nd Annual Bull sale
TSLN Rep: Jake St.Amant
Date of Sale: Feb. 17, 2022
Location: Gordon ,NE
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Averages:
14 head of Fall Bulls – $13,357
238 head of Spring Bulls – $7,196
252 Total Bulls – $7,539
Krebs Ranch 42nd Annual Bull Sale was certainly a great day.The day started off with great weather and a bull offering that was deep with quality from end to end.
Lot 17 KR Quality 1219 sold for $42,000 to Thomas Ranch – South Dakota.
Lot 1 KR Mojo 0914 sold for $40,000 to Hutchings Cattle Co. – Nevada.
Lot 27 KR Quality 1087 sold for $30,000 to Wagonhammer & Bear Mountain -NE.
Lot 21 KR Mojo 1345 sold for $23,000 to APS Angus – Kentucky.
Lot 26 KR Splash 1227 Sold for $20,000 to Chad Wright – Kansas.
Lot 32 KR Glide 1497 Sold for $17,500 to Gall Angus Farm – Illinois.
Lot 38 KR Incredible 1226 Sold for $17,000 to Swanson Cattle Co.- Iowa.
Lot 34 KR Splash 1008 Sold for $15,000 to Bergman Farms – Illinois.
Lot 49 KR Storm 1382 Sold $15,000 to Cresent Creek Angus – Canada.
