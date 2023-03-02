Krebs Ranch 43rd Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant
Date of Sale: Feb. 16, 2023
Location: Gordon, NE
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Averages:
17 Older Bulls – $9,088
226 Yrlg. Bulls – $8,122
243 Total – $8,190
Krebs Ranch 43rd Annual Bull Sale was a sunny day with a great crowd on hand. The Krebs Sale offering was stacked with quality from end to end.
Top Bulls:
Lot 32 KR Big Country 2405 Sired by Kraye Big Country 0179 sold for $52,000 to Thomas Ranch – Harrold, SD.
Lot 21 KR Patriarch 2072 Sired by Tehama Patriarch F028 sold for $45,000 to Bush Angus – Britton, SD, Green Mountain Angus – Ryegate, MT, Bobcat Angus – Galata, MT.
Lot 22 KR Doc Ryan 2113 Sireby T/D Doc Ryan 049 sold for $25,000 to Thomas Ranch – Harrold, SD.
Lot 129 KR Annuity 2515 Sired by Car Don Annuity 114 sold for $23,000 to Gary and Tauni Bedwell, Seven Mile Ranch – OR.
Lot 2 KR Quality 1930 Sired KR Quality 8525 sold for $23,00 to Smith Farms Angus, – OK.
Lot 38 KR Hayday 2357 Sired by Connealy Hayday sold for $22,500 to Keyes Angus – Brewster, NE.
Lot 82 KR Hayday 2199 Sired by Connealy Hayday sold for $20,000 to Thorstenson Angus – Shelby, SD.
Lot 89 KR Big Country 2157 Sired by Kraye Big Country 0179 sold for $19,000 to Sandage Angus – NE.
Lot 31 KR Big Country 2347 Sired by Kraye Big Country 0179 sold for $16,500 to Nickle Cattle Company Wy.
Lot 3 KR Beast Mode 1909 Sired Circle K Beast Mode 7K3 sold for $16,000 to Robinson Cattle, OK.
Lot 39 KR Annunity2184 Sired by Car Don Annuity 114 sold for $13,000 to McClaren Livestock, KS.
Lot 234 KR Hayday 22 Sired by Connealy Hayday sold for $13,000 to Smith Angus Farm, NE.