Jake Scott on the block makes opening comments.

Jake Scott on the block makes opening comments.

TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant



Date of Sale: Feb. 16, 2023



Location: Gordon, NE



Auctioneer: Joe Goggins



Averages:

17 Older Bulls – $9,088

226 Yrlg. Bulls – $8,122

243 Total – $8,190





Krebs Ranch 43rd Annual Bull Sale was a sunny day with a great crowd on hand. The Krebs Sale offering was stacked with quality from end to end.

Top Bulls:

Lot 32 KR Big Country 2405 Sired by Kraye Big Country 0179 sold for $52,000 to Thomas Ranch – Harrold, SD.



Lot 21 KR Patriarch 2072 Sired by Tehama Patriarch F028 sold for $45,000 to Bush Angus – Britton, SD, Green Mountain Angus – Ryegate, MT, Bobcat Angus – Galata, MT.



Lot 22 KR Doc Ryan 2113 Sireby T/D Doc Ryan 049 sold for $25,000 to Thomas Ranch – Harrold, SD.



Lot 129 KR Annuity 2515 Sired by Car Don Annuity 114 sold for $23,000 to Gary and Tauni Bedwell, Seven Mile Ranch – OR.



Lot 2 KR Quality 1930 Sired KR Quality 8525 sold for $23,00 to Smith Farms Angus, – OK.



Lot 38 KR Hayday 2357 Sired by Connealy Hayday sold for $22,500 to Keyes Angus – Brewster, NE.



Lot 82 KR Hayday 2199 Sired by Connealy Hayday sold for $20,000 to Thorstenson Angus – Shelby, SD.



Lot 89 KR Big Country 2157 Sired by Kraye Big Country 0179 sold for $19,000 to Sandage Angus – NE.



Lot 31 KR Big Country 2347 Sired by Kraye Big Country 0179 sold for $16,500 to Nickle Cattle Company Wy.



Lot 3 KR Beast Mode 1909 Sired Circle K Beast Mode 7K3 sold for $16,000 to Robinson Cattle, OK.



Lot 39 KR Annunity2184 Sired by Car Don Annuity 114 sold for $13,000 to McClaren Livestock, KS.



Lot 234 KR Hayday 22 Sired by Connealy Hayday sold for $13,000 to Smith Angus Farm, NE.



