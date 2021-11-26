Kruse: Fall Cattle Journal outstanding

Dear Editor of Tri-State Livestock News,

I just wanted to tell you how impressed I was by the 2021 Cattle Journal. That was the best and most enjoyable reading I’ve done.

Every article was outstanding, but I especially like Besler Trail Drive, 1979.

This issue will be saved with my other historical records.

All of your writers capture the flavor and history of this area so perfectly. It’s obvious they lived what they are writing about. I really like Heather Hamilton-Maude’s writing, but I admit to some prejudice, having watched her grow up. I really look forward to more Tom Hamilton stories. They are a lot funner when it’s not me.

Sincerely, Jim Kruse

Lance Creek, Wyoming