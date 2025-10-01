Ky Hamilton wins bull riding at Cinch Playoffs The Governor’s Cup presented by Texas Precious Metals

The story all season has been the race for No. 1 in the PRCA | Bill Fick Ford World Standings between Stetson Wright and Wacey Schalla in the bull riding.



Ky Hamilton has been quietly waiting in the wings, closing the gap rodeo after rodeo as the season comes to an end.



The 25-year-old Mackay, Queensland, cowboy cashed a check for over $18,100 at the North Dakota Roughrider Cup Sept. 21. He followed it up with a $49,867 payday in Sioux Falls, S.D., winning the Cinch Playoffs The Governor’s Cup bull riding title by covering all four bulls throughout the weekend.



“This last week, it’s been awesome in North and South Dakota,” Hamilton said. “I knew there was a lot of money on the line. If I did my job, I knew it would help me make up some of the ground I wanted to make up.”



Hamilton carried over momentum from his win in Mandan to the first round of the Governor’s Cup Friday, Sept. 26. His first ride of 88.75 points on Harper & Morgan Rodeo’s Muscle Man elevated him to the top of the leaderboard with a round win.



He returned for Round 2 with an 87.5-point ride on Dakota Rodeo’s Sneaky Situation to finish second in the aggregate and advance to the semifinal round.



The Cinch Playoffs The Governor’s Cup started with the 12 cowboys and cowgirls in each event. The field was then trimmed to eight for the third performance on Sunday afternoon, followed by the Final Four sudden-death championship round.



Hamilton followed Tristen Hutchings in the semifinals, who secured the first 90-point ride of the rodeo on Stockyards ProRodeo’s Insurrection. It set up Hamilton for a 90.75-point ride on Dakota Rodeo’s Puckered Up to win the round.



In the finals, Hamilton was the only bull rider with a qualified ride, bringing an end to the Governor’s Cup with a 91.75-point ride on Burch Rodeo’s Cookies & Crème, the same bull Clayton Sellars rode in 2024 to win the Governor’s Cup.



“At the end of the day, you just try and ride bulls, no matter whatever else other guys have done,” Hamilton said. “I just took care of business (in Sioux Falls) and won as much as I could, and it will set me up well for the NFR. It aint over until it is over and I can’t wait to get to Vegas.”



The wins in Mandan and Sioux Falls come at a pivotal time for Hamilton. The season ends on Sept. 30, with only the Duel at the Dunes in Roggen, Colo., remaining for cowboys to earn paychecks toward the world standings.



Nearly $60,000 in two weekends has Hamilton comfortably in third in the standings, but the gap between him, Wright and Schalla, who took over the No. 1 spot in Sioux Falls, has decreased.



Deficit or not, Hamilton knows anything can happen in Las Vegas in December. He was crowned PRCA Bull Riding World Champion in 2023 in dramatic fashion. This year, he’s riding at a high level at the right time, building momentum every time he climbs on the back of a bull.



Hamilton said he will take time off between Sioux Falls and the NFR. That means he will enter PRORODEO’s biggest event fresh. And even if his win at Sioux Falls is put on the backburner for the race for No. 1, Hamilton doesn’t mind.



“I don’t mind flying under the radar,” Hamilton said. “I kind of like being the dark horse in the back of the pack waiting for the right moment. It was good to get the win here. I’m just ready to get to Vegas. It ain’t over until it’s over.”



Rocker Steiner secures No. 1 ranking with bareback win



Rocker Steiner’s lead in the world standings increased dramatically in Sioux Falls, as the 21-year-old Weatherford, Texas, cowboy took home the bareback crown at the Governor’s Cup with an 88-point ride on Penthouse Pro Rodeo’s Cosmic Stardust.



Steiner said he still plans to compete in Roggen, Colo., for the final money-earning event of the season. But the wave of momentum has Steiner prepared to enter the NFR No. 1 in the world for the second straight year.



This year, however, winning a gold buckle is a promise he plans to keep.



“I went in No. 1 last year and I didn’t really feel any different than the other guys,” Steiner said. “There’s something different about this year. It feels natural, like I’m supposed to be No. 1. It’s going to stay like that for a long time.”



Justin Shaffer cashes out with steer wrestling title in Sioux Falls



Justin Shaffer was just outside the money after Round 1 of the Governor’s Cup Friday, Sept. 26. He returned for Round 2 with a 3.0-second run that earned him the round win, an $11,000 paycheck and new arena record.



The run also matched the arena record at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, the site of the National Finals Rodeo, set by ProRodeo Hall of Famer Steve Duhon in Round 5 in 1986 and Bryan Fields in Round 6 in 2001.



He matched Jesse Brown’s 3.6-second run in the semifinals and won the Governor’s Playoff championship with a 3.7-second run, beating Stetson Jorgensen by a tenth of a second.



“Had a little bit of a slow ending to my year so to come into this building and do that is awesome,” Shaffer said. “It adds a ton of confidence. You can prepare all you want but you won’t know you’re good enough until you measure it.”



Team ropers Kaleb Driggers /Junior Nogueira to enter NFR No. 1 again



Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira did it again.



The header and healer tandem have been one of the top duos in PRORODEO all season, and for several years prior. But proving so at the Governor’s Cup came with some slight adversity.



They had a no time in Round 1 but came back with a 3.7-second run in Round 2 to qualify in the average.



They swept the field from there with runs of 4.1 and 3.8 seconds, respectively, to claim the team roping titles and secure the No. 1 spot in the world standings heading into the NFR for the fourth time in their careers.



“You know it is a struggle all year, it is a marathon, not a sprint,” Driggers said. “I feel like a lot of the greats have said that winning the regular season is harder than winning the world championship. Just the all-night drives and everything you put into it we are definitely blessed to go in No. 1 but we still have a long 10 days in Vegas.”



Dawson Hay leads Canadian-filled bronc riding group to NFR



Dawson Hay had an opportunity to improve his spot in the standings with the season coming to a close in Sioux Falls. But he had 11 of the best saddle bronc riders by his side vying for the same thing.



Hay navigated through the talent-filled bucking chutes with two rides of 85.5 points each to qualify for the semifinals. His 88-point ride on Three Hills Rodeo’s Devil’s Advocate led him to a win in the round of eight.



Just like he has throughout his career and recently at the Rank 45 Xtreme Broncs Finale, Hay stepped up in the biggest moment. He rode Burch Rodeo’s Moose for 89.5 points to add $32,000 to his total earnings and take home the Governor’s Cup title.



Hay will ride in Las Vegas for the sixth time in his career and will be joined by at least three other Canadian cowboys (Zeke Thurston , Ben Andersen and Q Taylor).



“It’s crazy growing up and getting on with all of these guys since we started,” Hay said. “I think the Canadians have really made Canada proud with their bronc riding. I probably take it for granted right now but I’m sure I’ll look back one day and realize how cool it is to have this many Canadian riders.”



Kincade Henry jumps into top 5 with Sioux Falls win



Kincade Henry carries the same mindset to every rodeo he competes in.



But even he acknowledged Sioux Falls was different. The Governor’s Cup had thousands of dollars on the line, pivotal for timed-event cowboys like Henry who are trying to improve their place in the standings before the Top 15 is revealed for the NFR.



He tied Dylan Hancock’s run of 7.5 seconds in the semifinal round. In the finals, he beat out Hancock by a tenth of a second in walk-off fashion to win the title.



“Two years ago the same deal happened,” Henry said. “I had to be 7.1 (seconds) to win it and I was at 7 (seconds) flat when my calf kicked up. I was craving it to come back here and come back and get a win. I knew it was a clean slate and it all worked out.”



Bailey Bates’ championship run of 2.1 seconds helped her claim the Governor’s Cup title. No. 19 in the WPRA World Standings when she entered Sioux Falls, Bates secured a trip to the National Finals Breakaway Roping.



Similarly, Halyn Lide needed a big weekend to join the Top 15 in the standings and head to Las Vegas in December. She advanced to the final round in Sioux Falls and had a run of 14.38 seconds to win.

The Governor’s Cup Results

Sioux Falls, S.D., Sept. 26-28



Bareback Riding

First round: 1. Cole Franks, 87.5 points on Barnes PRCA Rodeo’s Trooper, $11,911; 2. Sam Petersen, 85, $8,933; 3. Jayco Roper, 84.75, $5,956; 4. (tie) Bradlee Miller and Jess Pope, 84.5, $1,489 each; 6. Tilden Hooper, 84.25; 7. (tie) Jacob Lees and Rocker Steiner, 83.50 each; 9. Wacey Schalla, 82.25; 10. Kade Sonnier, 79.50; 11. Garrett Shadbolt, 77.25; 12. Jacek Frost, 75.75.

Second round: 1. Rocker Steiner, 87 points on Three Hills Rodeo Tequila Queen, $11,911; 2. Bradlee Miller, 86.75, $8,933; 3. Tilden Hooper, 86.25, $5,956; 4. Kade Sonnier, 85.75, $2,978; 5. Jayco Roper, 84.75; 6. Cole Franks, 84.25; 7. Jess Pope, 83.75; 8. Wacey Schalla, 83.25; 9. Jacob Lees, 82.75; 10. Sam Petersen, 82.50; 11. Garrett Shadbolt, 81; 12. Jacek Frost, 79.

Advancing: 1. Cole Franks, 171.75 seconds on two head; 2. Bradley Miller, 171.25; 3. (tie) Tilden Hooper and Rocker Steiner, 170.50; 5. Jayco Roper, 169.50; 6. Jess Pope, 168.25; 7. Sam Petersen, 167.50; 8. Jacob Lees, 166.25.

Semifinals: 1. Cole Franks, 88.25 points on Brookman Rodeo’s SOS; 2. Rocker Steiner, 86.25; 3. Jayco Roper, 86; 4. Sam Petersen, 83.50; 5. Bradlee Miller, 83.25, $4,000; 6. Jacob Lees, 80.75, $4,000; 7. Tilden Hooper, 76.25, $4,000; 8. Jess Pope, NS, $4,000.

Finals: 1. Rocker Steiner, 88 points on Penthouse Pro Rodeo’s Cosmic Stardust, $32,000; 2. (tie) Cole Franks and Sam Petersen, 87.25, $20,000; 4. Jayco Roper, 86.25, $8,000.



Steer Wrestling

First round: 1. Rowdy Parrott, 3.3 seconds, $11,911; 2. Will Lummus, 3.4, $8,933; 3. (tie) Cody Devers and Mike McGinn, 3.5, $4,467 each, 5. Dakota Eldridge, 3.8; 6. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen and Justin Shaffer, 3.9 each; 8. Chance Howard, 4.2; 9. Jesse Brown, 4.3; 10. Gavin Soileau, 4.6; 11. Tyler Waguespack, 4.9; 12. Bridger Anderson, NT.

Second round: 1. Justin Shaffer, 3.0 seconds, $11,911; 2. Dakota Eldridge, 3.5, $8,933; 3. Tyler Waguespack, 3.6, $5,956; 4. Jesse Brown, 3.9, $2,978; 5. Gavin Soileau, 4.0; 6. Stetson Jorgensen and Bridger Anderson, 4.1 each; 8. Rowdy Parrot, 4.2; 9. Chance Howard, 4.3; 10. Will Lummus, 13.5; 11. Cody Devers and Mike McGinn, NT.

Advancing: 1. Justin Shaffer, 6.9 seconds on two head; 2. Dakota Eldridge, 7.3; 3. Rowdy Parrott, 7.5; 4. Stetson Jorgensen, 8.0; 5. Jesse Brown, 8.2; 6. (tie) Tyler Waguespack and Chance Howard, 8.5 each; 8. Gavin Soileau, 8.6.

Semifinals: 1. (tie) Jesse Brown and Justin Shaffer, 3.6 seconds each; 3. Stetson Jorgensen, 3.8; 4. Rowdy Parrott, 4.3; 5. Chance Howard, 5.0, $4,000; 6. Tyler Waguespack, 5.1, $4,000; 7. Dakota Eldridge, 14.9, $4,000; 8. Gavin Soileau, NT, $4,000

Finals: 1. Justin Shaffer, 3.7 seconds, $32,000; 2. Stetson Jorgensen, 3.8, $24,000; 3. Rowdy Parrott, 4.0, $16,000; 4. Jesse Brown, 4.3, $8,000.



Team Roping

First round: 1. Luke Brown/Trey Yates, 4.2 seconds, $11,911 each; 2. (tie) Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham and Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, 5.1, $7,445 each; 4. Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell, 5.5, $2,978; 5. Tanner Tomlinson/Coleby Payne, 9.3; 6. Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp, Tyler Tryan/Denton Dunning, Andrew Ward/Jake Long, Kaleb Driggers/Junior Noguiera, Dustin Egusquiza/Will Woodfin, Clay Smith/Nicky Northcott and Clint Summers/Jade Corkill, NT.

Second round: 1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 3.7 seconds, $11,911 each; 2. Clint Summers/Jade Corkill, 4.0, $8,933; 3. Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell, 4.8, $5,956; 4. Tanner Tomlinson/Coleby Payne, 5.2, $2,978; 5. Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham, 5.8; 6. Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, 6.2; 7. Andrew Ward/Jake Long, 9.2; 8. Luke Brown/Trey Yates, 12.6; 9. Clay Smith/Nicky Northcott, Dustin Egusquiza/Will Woodfin, Tyler Tryan/Denton Dunning and Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp, NT.

Advancing: 1. Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell, 10.3 seconds on two head; 2. Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham, 10.9; 3. Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, 11.3; 4. Tanner Tomlinson/Coleby Payne, 14.5; 5. Luke Brown/Trey Yates, 16.8; 6. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 3.7 seconds on one head; 7. Andrew Ward/Jake Long, 9.2.

Semifinals: 1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.1 seconds; 2. Tanner Tomlinson/Coleby Payne, 4.2; 3. Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, 4.3; 4. Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell, 4.6; 5. Andrew Ward/Jake Long, 9.4, $4,000; 6. Luke Brown/Trey Yates, 19.0, $4,000; 7. Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham and Clint Summers/Jade Corkill, NT, $4,000 each.

Finals: 1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 3.8, $32,000; 2. Tanner Tomlinson/Coleby Payne, 4.0, $24,000; 3. Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell, 4.3, $16,000; 4. Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, NT, $8,000.



Saddle Bronc Riding

First round: 1. Statler Wright, 87.25 points on Harper & Morgan Rodeo Co’s Peacemaker, $11,911; 2. Damian Brennan, 87, $8,933; 3. Zeke Thurston, 86.25, $5,956; 4. Kade Bruno, 86, $2,978; 5. Dawson Hay, 85.50; 6. Ryder Wright, 84.75; 7. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Ben Andersen, 84.50 each; 9. Logan Hay, 83.00; 10. Quinten Taylor, 82.75; 11. Brody Wells, 82.00; 12. Zac Dallas, 79.00.

Second round: 1. Quinten Taylor, 87.25 points on Powder River Rodeo’s Bottom Up Check, $11,911; 2. Zachary Dallas, 86.25, $8,933; 3. Zeke Thurston, 86, $5,956; 4. Ryder Wright, 85.75, $2,978; 5. Dawson Hay, 85.50; 6. Damian Brennan, 85.25; 7. Kade Bruno, 84.25; 8. (tie) Brody Wells, Ben Andersen and Wyatt Casper, 82.25 each; 11. Logan Hay, 81; 12. Statler Wright, NS.

Advancing: 1. (tie) Zeke Thurston and Damian Brennan, 172.25 points on two head; 3. Dawson Hay, 171; 4. Ryder Wright, 170.5; 5. Kade Bruno, 170.25; 6. Quinten Taylor, 170; 7. (tie) Ben Andersen and Wyatt Casper, 166.75 each.

Semifinals: 1. Quinten Taylor, 88.75 points on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Damaged Goods; 2. Dawson Hay, 88; 3. Damian Brennan, 86.75; 4. Ben Andersen, 86.50; 5. Kade Bruno, 86, $4,000; 6. Ryder Wright, 85.75, $4,000; 7. Zeke Thurston, 85.25, $4,000; 8. Wyatt Casper, 83.75, $4,000.

Finals: 1. Dawson Hay, 89.50 points on Burch Rodeo’s Moose, $32,000; 2. Quinten Taylor, 89, $24,000; 3. (tie) Damian Brennan and Ben Andersen, 87.5, $12,000 each.



Tie-Down Roping

First round: 1. Shad Mayfield, 7.8 seconds, $11,911; 2. Riley Mason Webb, 8.1, $8,933; 3. Tom Crouse, 8.2, $5,956; 4. Kincade Henry, 8.7, $2,978; 5. (tie) Shane Hanchey and Riley Pruitt, 8.8 each; 7. Dylan Hancock, 9.3; 8. John Douch, 10.0; 9. Marcos Costa, 10.5; 10. Tyler Calhoun, 10.8; 11. Marty Yates, 18.6; 12. Cory Solomon, 20.9.

Second round: 1. John Douch, 7.5 seconds, $11,911; 2. Marty Yates, 7.7, $8,933; 3. Cory Solomon, 7.8, $5,956; 4. Tom Crouse, 7.9, $2,978; 5. (tie) Riley Mason Webb and Shad Mayfield, 8.0; 7. Shane Hanchey, 8.1; 8. Marcos Costa, 8.4; 9. Riley Pruitt, 8.8; 10. Dylan Hancock, 9.3; 11. Kincade Henry, 9.9; 12. Tyler Calhoun, 12.3.

Advancing: 1. Shad Mayfield, 15.8 seconds on two head; 2. (tie) Riley Mason Webb and Tom Crouse, 16.1 each; 4. Shane Hanchey, 16.9; 5. John Douch, 15.5; 6. Riley Pruitt, 17.6; 7. (tie) Dylan Hancock and Kincade Henry, 18.6 each.

Semifinals: 1. (tie) Dylan Hancock and Kincade Henry, 7.5 seconds; 3. John Douch, 7.6; 4. Tom Crouse, 8.2; 5. Shad Mayfield, 8.9, $4,000; 6. Shane Hanchey, 9.3, $4,000; 7. (tie) Riley Pruitt and Riley Mason Webb, NT, $4,000 each.

Finals: 1. Kincade Henry, 7.4 seconds, $32,000; 2. Dylan Hancock, 7.5, $24,000; 3. John Douch, 7.7, $16,000; 4. Tom Crouse, 9.0, $8,000.



Barrel Racing

First round: 1. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 14.43 seconds, $11,911; 2. Carlee Otero, 14.54, $8,933; 3. Wenda Johnson, 14.68, $5,956; 4. Tayla Moeykens, 14.74, $2,978; 5. Julia Plourde, 14.78; 6. Emily Beisel, 14.83; 7. Tricia Aldridge, 14.85; 8. Halyn Lide, 14.91; 9. Lisa Lockhart, 15.07; 10. Andrea Busby, 15.46; 11. Hailey Kinsel, 19.39; 12. Michelle Alley, 24.49.

Second round: 1. Hailey Kinsel, 14.20 seconds, $11,911; 2. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 14.32, $8,933; 3. Lisa Lockhart, 14.35, $5,956; 4. Emily Beisel, 14.38, $2,978; 5. Tricia Aldridge, 14.46; 6. Michelle Alley, 14.47; 7. Carlee Otero, 14.52; 8. Halyn Lide, 14.53; 9. Wenda Johnson, 14.58; 10. Andrea Busby, 15.62; 11. Tayla Moeykens, 15.65; 12. Julie Plourde, 14.75.

Advancing: 1. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 28.75 seconds on two head, 2. Carlee Ortero, 29.06; 3. Emily Beisel, 29.21; 4. Wenda Johnson, 29.26; 5. Tricia Aldridge, 28.31; 6. Tayla Moeykens, 29.39; 7. Lisa Lockhart, 29.42; 8. Halyn Lide, 29.44.

Semifinals: 1. Tricia Aldridge, 14.38 seconds; 2. Carlee Otero, 14.41; 3. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 14.54; 4. Halyn Lide, 14.64; 5. Wenda Johnson, 14.74, $4,000; 6. Emily Beisel, 14.76, $4,000; 7. Tayla Moeykens, 14.77, $4,000; 8. Lisa Lockhart, 19.17, $4,000.

Finals: 1. Halyn Lide, 14.38 seconds, $32,000; 2. Tricia Aldridge, 14.45, $24,000; 3. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 14.46, $16,000; 4. Carlee Otero, 19.63, $8,000.



Steer Roping

First round: 1. Cole Patterson, 9.3 seconds, $4,000; 2. Scott Snedecor, 9.7, $3,000; 3. (tie) Jake Clay and Chet Herren, 9.8, $1,500 each; 5. Cody Lee, 10.1; 6. Tyler Waters, 11.7; 7. J. Tom Fisher, 11.8; 8. Kelton McMillen, 12.0; 9. Roger Nonella, 12.1; 10. (tie) Thomas Smith and Troy Tillard, 12.7 each; 12. Blake Deckard, 16.4.

Second Round: 1. Chet Herren, 11.8 seconds, $4,000; 2. Roger Nonella, 12.0, $3,000; 3. (tie) Kelton McMillen, Tyler Waters and Cody Lee, 12.3, $1,000 each; 6. Jake Clay, 13.0; 7. Thomas Smith, 17.0; 8. Blake Deckard, J. Tom Fisher, Troy Tillard, Cole Patterson and Scott Snedecor, NT.

Advancing : 1. Chet Herren, 21.6 seconds on two head; 2. Cody Lee, 22.4; 3. Jake Clay, 22.8; 4. Tyler Waters, 24.0; 5. Roger Nonella, 24.1; 6. 24.1; 6. Kelton McMillen, 24.3; 7. Thomas Smith, 29.7; 8. Cole Patterson, 9.7 seconds on one head.

Semifinal: 1. Kelton McMillen, 11.6 seconds; 2. Chet Herren, 11.7; 3. Jake Clay, 12.3; 4. Cody Lee, 12.8; 5. Roger Nonella, 22.8, $1,250; 6. Thomas Smith, Cole Patterson and Tyler Waters, NT, $1,250 each.

Finals: 1. Chet Herren, 9.7 seconds, $10,000; 2. Jake Clay, 9.8, $7,500; 3. Kelton McMillen, 16.9, $5,000; 4. Cody Lee, 22.2, $2,500.



Bull Riding

First round: 1. Ky Hamilton, 88.75 points on Harper & Morgan Rodeo Co’s Muscle Man, $11,911; 2. Qynn Andersen, 88.5, $8,933; 3. Tristen Hutchings, 83.75, $5,956; 4. Bryce Jensen, 76.5, $2,978; 5. Clayton Sellars, Trevor Reiste, Scott Wells, Rawley Johnson, Jordan Spears, Jesse Petri, Wacey Schalla and Hayden Welsh.

Second round: 1. (tie) Wacey Schalla, on Harper & Morgan Rodeo Co’s Boogeyman, and Scott Wells, on Fettig Pro Rodeo’s Hokey Pokey, 87.75 points, $10,422 each; 3. Ky Hamilton, 87.5, $5,956; 4. (tie) Clayton Sellars and Jordan Spears, 87, $1,489 each; 6. Bryce Jensen, 85.25; 7. Hayden Welsh, 80.75; 8. Jesse Petri, Qynn Andersen, Rawley Johnson, Trevor Reiste and Tristen Hutchings, NS.

Advancing: 1. Ky Hamilton, 176.25 points on two head; 2. Bryce Jensen, 161.75; 3. Qynn Andersen, 88.50 on one head; 4. Wacey Schalla, 87.75; 5. (tie) Clayton Sellars and Jordan Spears, 87 each; 7. Tristen Hutchings, 83.75; 8. Hayden Welsh, 80.75.

Semifinals: 1. Ky Hamilton, 90.75 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Puckered Up; 2. Tristen Hutchings, 89.75; 3. Bryce Jensen, NS; 4. Qynn Andersen, NS; 5. Jordan Spears, Scott Wells, Clayton Sellars and Wacey Schalla, NS, $4,000 each.

Finals: 1. Ky Hamilton, 91.75 points on Burch Rodeo’s Cookies & Crème, $32,000; 2. Tristen Hutchings, NS, $24,000; 3. Bryce Jensen, NS, $16,000; 4. Qynn Andersen, NS, $8,000.



Total payoff: $1,080,314.