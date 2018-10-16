Kyler Maharg wins Montana Cattlewomen Scholarship

The 2018 Montana Cattlewomen's Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to Kyler Maharg of Helena, Montana. Kyler is pursuing a Bachelor of Science at the Montana State University (MSU) College of Agriculture in Animal Science. He has completed his first year at MSU in this program with a 4.0-grade point average. Kyler is a former high school graduate from Helena High and grew up on his multi-generation family ranch near Helena, Montana.

Kyler was one of seven highly qualified applicants for the MCA scholarship.

Kyler believes "One of the biggest issues that affects the agricultural industry today is lack of education. Many people don't know where their food comes from." He further stated that "Every student in the 3rd or 4th grade should experience a day at the farm/ranch." As a strong advocate for educating children about agriculture, Kyler has been instrumental with his family in bringing children to their ranch to show them and let them experience first hand "where their food comes from." He plans to expand this program to all 3rd graders in the Helena School District and hopes to help expand this program throughout the entire state of Montana.

The Montana Cattlewomen's Scholarship is in the amount of $1,000 and is funded through memorials. This scholarship was established in 1963 and has been awarded to a worthy recipient every year since its inception.

With a passion for ranching and educating young people about agriculture, Kyler will continue to be a strong contributor to the agriculture and livestock industry.

–Montana Stockgrowers Association