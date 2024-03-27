L Bar W Cattle Company 8th Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams
Date of Sale: March 8, 2024
Location: At the Ranch in Absarokee, MT
Auctioneer: Justin Stout
Averages:
50 Yearling Bulls – $6,950
1 Two Year Old Bull – $7,750
6 Eighteen Month Old Bulls – $6,042
Couldn’t have asked for a better day on the beautiful L Bar W Ranch. The bulls were big and good looking plus the views from the ranch were great as well. The L Bar W people are great to work with and make sure customers are satisfied.
Top Bulls:
LW 1103 Domino 3076L ET, 1/15/2023 son of LW 7131 Domino 1103J ET, sold to Van Newkirk Herefords of Oshkosh, NE for $24,000
LW 075 Domino 3075L ET, 1/15/2023 son of LW 7131 Domino 075H ET, sold to John Patterson of Columbus, MT for $15,000
LW 1103 Domino 3053L ET, 1/12/2023 son of LW 7131 Domino 075H ET, sold to Three Hills Ranch of Bernard, Iowa for $14,000
LW 901 Domino 3078L ET, 1/15/2023 son of LW 7131 Domino 075H ET, sold to Castle Rock Ranch of Volborg, MT for $13,500
LW 901 Domino 3013L ET, 1/5/2023 son of LW 6128 Domino 901G ET, sold to Ivy Farms of Blackwater, MO for $13,000
LW 901 Domino 3040L ET, 1/10/2023 son of LW 6128 Domino 901G ET, sold to Van Newkirk Herefords of Oshkosh, NE for $12,500