L Bar W Cattle Company 8th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams

Date of Sale: March 8, 2024

Location: At the Ranch in Absarokee, MT

Auctioneer: Justin Stout

Averages:

50 Yearling Bulls – $6,950

1 Two Year Old Bull – $7,750

6 Eighteen Month Old Bulls – $6,042

Couldn’t have asked for a better day on the beautiful L Bar W Ranch. The bulls were big and good looking plus the views from the ranch were great as well. The L Bar W people are great to work with and make sure customers are satisfied.



Top Bulls:



LW 1103 Domino 3076L ET, 1/15/2023 son of LW 7131 Domino 1103J ET, sold to Van Newkirk Herefords of Oshkosh, NE for $24,000



LW 075 Domino 3075L ET, 1/15/2023 son of LW 7131 Domino 075H ET, sold to John Patterson of Columbus, MT for $15,000



LW 1103 Domino 3053L ET, 1/12/2023 son of LW 7131 Domino 075H ET, sold to Three Hills Ranch of Bernard, Iowa for $14,000



LW 901 Domino 3078L ET, 1/15/2023 son of LW 7131 Domino 075H ET, sold to Castle Rock Ranch of Volborg, MT for $13,500



LW 901 Domino 3013L ET, 1/5/2023 son of LW 6128 Domino 901G ET, sold to Ivy Farms of Blackwater, MO for $13,000



LW 901 Domino 3040L ET, 1/10/2023 son of LW 6128 Domino 901G ET, sold to Van Newkirk Herefords of Oshkosh, NE for $12,500

Mike Walen giving an opening speech. 0ecb4de15f4e-IMG_0101

A great crowd of bidders gathered for the L Bar W Hereford Sale. fcbb5f290947-IMG_0097