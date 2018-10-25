Labeling of alternative proteins is still the top priority for the USCA

(WASHINGTON) – Meat is meat, and beef is bovine. At this week's USDA/FDA Joint Public Meeting on The Use of Cell Culture Technology to Develop Products Derived from Livestock and Poultry, the United States Cattlemen's Association (USCA) has reiterated the importance of maintaining the integrity of beef labels, and continues to oppose any use of the terms "beef" or "meat" on any product not harvested from livestock in the traditional manner.

Nearly 600 individuals have registered to attend or testify at the public meeting. USCA is represented by Past President Danni Beer who delivered remarks on behalf of the organization. In her testimony, Beer stated:

"The United States Cattlemen's Association has always been a strong advocate for truth and transparency in labeling. We championed the establishment of a country-of-origin labeling program for U.S. beef products, which the courts upheld, and we continue to push back against the interests of multinational corporations in favor of consumer and producer rights. It is that core value which brings us here today."

"Since 1986, ranchers have been building up beef's brand through a regular investment into a program known as the Beef Checkoff…Nearly $1.1 billion has been invested into the "beef" brand since 1986."

"It is wrong for beef producers to pay to promote a cell-cultured product. And it is wrong for any part of our beef checkoff dollars to be used to promote cell-cultured proteins either domestically or internationally.

"The alternative protein industry should not be allowed to villainize the beef cattle industry. U.S. beef is among the most sustainably produced beef in the world and we strive to better our cattle and beef product everyday."

–USCA