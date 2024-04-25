LaDue Angus 13th Annual Bull Sale—Striving for Excellence

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: April 18, 2024

Location: at the Sale Facility, Meadow, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages: 71 Two-year-old Angus Bulls avg. $5725

LaDue Angus Ranch hosted a really big crowd for their annual bull sale held at the new facility in Meadow. These bulls are not pushed too hard and are just ready for heavy service.

This was a very strong sale, with very competitive bidding right to the very end, from the many repeat buyers, along with some new faces. A great day for the LaDue family!

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 201: $11,000 to Alan Golter, Sheridan, Wyoming – SAV Resource 1441 x Matrix

Lot 258: $9,500 to Rossow Angus, Herried, South Dakota – PPA Scotts 72 x OCC Missing Link 830M

Lot 204: $9,000 to Alan Golter, Sheridan, Wyoming – SAV Resource 1441 x 588

Lot 293: $9,000 to South Dakota Buyer – LAR 580 x Confidence

Lot 285: $8,500 to South Dakota Buyer – LAR 580 x Upward

Lot 238: $8,000 to Carter Schnell, Lemmon, South Dakota – OCC Emblazon 854E x Final Answer

Les Johnson, Bison, South Dakota. LaDue-Johnson